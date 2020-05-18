पिता की मौत के बाद रो रहे थे मासूम, कोरोना के डर से कोई नहीं आया पास तभी पहुंची पुलिस, फिर हुआ ये

{"_id":"5ec285d3c00200659f7f58a6","slug":"lockdown-innocent-were-crying-after-father-s-death-then-police-reached","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0930\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e, \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0921\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0924\u092d\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092f\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस ने की अंतिम संस्कार कराने में मदद
- फोटो : amar ujala
पुलिस ने की बच्चों की आर्थिक मदद
- फोटो : amar ujala
कोरोना के डर से कोई नहीं आ रहा था पास
- फोटो : amar ujala
पुलिस को मिली सूचना तो बच्चों को दिया सहारा
- फोटो : amar ujala
पुलिस का ये रूप देख हर किसी ने ठोका सलाम
- फोटो : amar ujala