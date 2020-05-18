शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Lockdown: Innocent were crying after father's death then police reached

पिता की मौत के बाद रो रहे थे मासूम, कोरोना के डर से कोई नहीं आया पास तभी पहुंची पुलिस, फिर हुआ ये

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 18 May 2020 06:34 PM IST
पुलिस ने की अंतिम संस्कार कराने में मदद
पुलिस ने की अंतिम संस्कार कराने में मदद - फोटो : amar ujala
उत्तर प्रदेश के कानपुर में लॉकडाउन के दौरान कल्याणपुर पुलिस ने सोमवार को एक रिक्शा चालक की मौत के बाद अंतिम संस्कार करा कर मानवता की मिसाल पेश की। उसके चार बेसहारा बच्चों को सरकार की तरफ से मदद मिलने तक उनके रोटी कपड़े का भी इंतजाम किया। ये सब देख बच्चों के आंसू छलक उठे।
 
पुलिस ने की अंतिम संस्कार कराने में मदद
पुलिस ने की अंतिम संस्कार कराने में मदद - फोटो : amar ujala
पुलिस ने की बच्चों की आर्थिक मदद
पुलिस ने की बच्चों की आर्थिक मदद - फोटो : amar ujala
कोरोना के डर से कोई नहीं आ रहा था पास
कोरोना के डर से कोई नहीं आ रहा था पास - फोटो : amar ujala
पुलिस को मिली सूचना तो बच्चों को दिया सहारा
पुलिस को मिली सूचना तो बच्चों को दिया सहारा - फोटो : amar ujala
पुलिस का ये रूप देख हर किसी ने ठोका सलाम
पुलिस का ये रूप देख हर किसी ने ठोका सलाम - फोटो : amar ujala
