Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Kuldeep sentenced to life imprisonment, victim says on the verdict of the court, lie finally lost

आखिरी सांस तक जेल में रहेंगे कुलदीप सेंगर, न्यायालय के फैसले पर बोली पीड़िता, 'आखिर झूठ हार ही गया'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 20 Dec 2019 07:45 PM IST
कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर पर दुष्कर्म का अरोप लगाने वाली किशोरी (फाइल फोटो)
कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर पर दुष्कर्म का अरोप लगाने वाली किशोरी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : amar ujala
उन्नाव से भाजपा विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर को उम्रकैद की सजा सुनाए जाने के बाद। पीड़िता की आंखें खुशी से नम हो गईं वहीं इंसाफ की लड़ाई में पिता सहित परिवार के चार लोगों को खो देने की पीड़ा के आंसू भी बहे। फोन पर बात करते हुए बताया कि उसे खुशी है कि आखिरकार झूठ हार ही गया।
 
कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर पर दुष्कर्म का अरोप लगाने वाली किशोरी (फाइल फोटो)
कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर पर दुष्कर्म का अरोप लगाने वाली किशोरी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : amar ujala
