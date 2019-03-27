{"_id":"5c9b2ab2bdec22144c192dc4","slug":"know-about-bjp-candidates-lok-sabha-election-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0938\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u094b\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e: \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0915\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0926\u093e\u0902\u0935, \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सत्यदेव पचौरी (फाइल फोटो)
देवेंद्र सिंह भोले (फाइल फोटो)
साध्वी निरंजन ज्योति (फाइल फोटो)
पुष्पेंद्र चंदेल (फाइल फोटो)
भानु प्रताप वर्मा (फाइल फोटो)
रामशंकर कठेरिया (फाइल फोटो)