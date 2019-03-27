शहर चुनें

सियासी संग्राम में भाजपा के योद्धा: हाईकमान ने इन चेहरों पर लगाया दांव, ये बातें भी जान लीजिए

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Wed, 27 Mar 2019 02:11 PM IST
फाइल फोटो
1 of 9
फाइल फोटो
लोकसभा चुनाव का बिगुल बज चुका है। सभी राजनीतिक पार्टियां अपनी जीत सुनिश्चित करने के लिए तहर-तरह के हथकंडे अपना रहीं हैं। वहीं बीजेपी ने कई दिग्गज नेताओं को चुनावी मैदान में उतारा है। आज हम आपको बताने जा रहे हैं कानपुर, फर्रुखाबाद, फतेहपुर, हमीरपुर-महोबा, जालौन, अकबरपुर, इटावा, कन्नौज के भाजपा प्रत्याशियों के बारे में...
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो
सत्यदेव पचौरी (फाइल फोटो)
सत्यदेव पचौरी (फाइल फोटो)
देवेंद्र सिंह भोले (फाइल फोटो)
देवेंद्र सिंह भोले (फाइल फोटो)
मुकेश राजपूत (फाइल फोटो)
मुकेश राजपूत (फाइल फोटो)
साध्वी निरंजन ज्योति (फाइल फोटो)
साध्वी निरंजन ज्योति (फाइल फोटो)
पुष्पेंद्र चंदेल (फाइल फोटो)
पुष्पेंद्र चंदेल (फाइल फोटो)
भानु प्रताप वर्मा (फाइल फोटो)
भानु प्रताप वर्मा (फाइल फोटो)
रामशंकर कठेरिया (फाइल फोटो)
रामशंकर कठेरिया (फाइल फोटो)
सुब्रत पाठक (फाइल फोटो)
सुब्रत पाठक (फाइल फोटो)
