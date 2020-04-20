शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Kanpur Lockdown: Lockdown not being followed in mohallas of city

कानपुर में नही हो रहा लॉकडाउन का पालन, बिना मास्क पहने मोहल्ले की सड़को पर लगता है लोगों का जमावड़ा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 21 Apr 2020 12:48 AM IST
कानपुर में ऐसे उड़ती हैं लॉकडाउन की धज्जियां
1 of 4
कानपुर में ऐसे उड़ती हैं लॉकडाउन की धज्जियां - फोटो : amar ujala
कानपुर शहर की जनता लॉकडाउन का पालन कितनी गंभीरता से कर रही है। इस बात की हकीकत को जानने के लिए सोमवार को हमने शहर की घनी बस्तियों में जाकर हकीकत को जाना। संवाददाता ने शारदा नगर, का ख्योरा बस्ती और छपेड़ा पुलिया का दौरा किया। क्षेत्र में भ्रमण के दौरान हमारे समाने जो तस्वीर आई वो चौकानें वाली थी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
NDA 2020: आज ही करें इस कोर्स के लिए आवेदन, मिल रही है 10 हजार की छूट
Click Here
विज्ञापन
kanpur news kanpur news in hindi kanpur lockdown kanpur lockdown status kanpur lockdown news latest

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

शहर में मेयर
Dehradun

Lockdown: रात में शहर का जायजा लेने स्कूटी से देहरादून की सड़कों पर निकले मेयर, तस्वीरों में देखिए फिर क्या हुआ...

21 अप्रैल 2020

Depression
Prayagraj

मन में बैठा डर और तनाव, भविष्य कर अनिश्चितता से लोग अवसाद में

21 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
SGT अस्पताल मेडिकल एवं पैरामेडिकल टीम के साथ ऐसे कर रहा है कोविड-19 की रोकथाम में मदद
(Advertorial)

SGT अस्पताल मेडिकल एवं पैरामेडिकल टीम के साथ ऐसे कर रहा है कोविड-19 की रोकथाम में मदद
prayagraj news
Prayagraj

फराज की कामयाबी प्रयागराज के लिए होगी फख्र की बात, अमेरिका में कोविड-19 का टीका विकसित करने में हैं जुटे

21 अप्रैल 2020

vasudevanand saraswati
Prayagraj

महाराष्ट्र में दो साधुओं की हत्या से संत समाज में उबाल

21 अप्रैल 2020

अक्षय तृतीया पर देवी विंध्यवासिनी के श्रृंगार से जीवन की समस्याएं होंगी दूर, मिलेगा धन लाभ का आशीर्वाद : 26-अप्रैल-2020
Astrology Services

अक्षय तृतीया पर देवी विंध्यवासिनी के श्रृंगार से जीवन की समस्याएं होंगी दूर, मिलेगा धन लाभ का आशीर्वाद : 26-अप्रैल-2020
prayagraj news
Prayagraj

लॉकडाउन में खाली हाथों को काम मिला तो खिल उठे चेहरे

21 अप्रैल 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

इलाहाबाद विवि के प्रोफेसर, 16 विदेशी समेत 30 गिरफ्तार, तब्लीगी जमात मरकज में लिया था हिस्सा

21 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

लॉकडाउन में बढ़ी सख्ती
Agra

मास्क नहीं था तो शर्ट उतरवाकर चेहरे पर बंधवाई, लॉकडाउन तोड़ने वालों पर हुई कार्रवाई

21 अप्रैल 2020

संक्रमित महिला ने दिया बच्चे को जन्म
Agra

कोरोना की दहशत के बीच गूंजी किलकारी, कोविड अस्पताल में संक्रमित महिला ने दिया बच्चे को जन्म

21 अप्रैल 2020

SGT अस्पताल मेडिकल एवं पैरामेडिकल टीम के साथ ऐसे कर रहा है कोविड-19 की रोकथाम में मदद
(Advertorial)

SGT अस्पताल मेडिकल एवं पैरामेडिकल टीम के साथ ऐसे कर रहा है कोविड-19 की रोकथाम में मदद
विज्ञापन
पुलिया के बम्बे के अंदर तेंदुआ
Agra

लॉकडाउन के सन्नाटे में आबादी वाले क्षेत्र में पहुंचा तेंदुआ, 10 घंटे सर्च ऑपरेशन के बाद पकड़ा

21 अप्रैल 2020

कोटा से लौटे छात्र
Kanpur

coronavirus: रैपिड टेस्ट में कोटा से लौटे छात्रों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव, होम क्वारंटीन के निर्देश

20 अप्रैल 2020

अक्षय तृतीया पर देवी विंध्यवासिनी के श्रृंगार से जीवन की समस्याएं होंगी दूर, मिलेगा धन लाभ का आशीर्वाद : 26-अप्रैल-2020
Astrology Services

अक्षय तृतीया पर देवी विंध्यवासिनी के श्रृंगार से जीवन की समस्याएं होंगी दूर, मिलेगा धन लाभ का आशीर्वाद : 26-अप्रैल-2020
बेलखरनाथ ब्लाक क्षेत्र में खेत में काम करतीं महिलाएं।
Pratapgarh

प्रतापगढ़: आसमान में बादल और धूल भरी आंधी से किसानों की उड़ी नींद 

20 अप्रैल 2020

Cm yogi adityanath father Anand Singh Bisht Dead Body Reached in his Village Uttarakahnd
Dehradun

एंबुलेंस से पैतृक गांव पहुंचा सीएम योगी के पिता का पार्थिव शरीर, फूलचट्टी में गंगा तट पर होगा अंतिम संस्कार

20 अप्रैल 2020

इलाहाबाद विश्वविद्यालय
Prayagraj

इलाहाबाद विविः हॉस्टलों में आज से शुरू होगा मेस का संचालन, छात्रों को भोजन के लिए नहीं पड़ेगा भटकना

20 अप्रैल 2020

Cm yogi adityanath father passed away: Know His Life 10 Big Facts
Dehradun

...जब बेटे से मिलने अचानक कार्यक्रम में पहुंच गए थे सीएम योगी के पिता, जानिए उनके जीवन से जुड़ी 10 खास बातें

20 अप्रैल 2020

रास्ते के विवाद में गई महिला की जान
Prayagraj

प्रतापगढ़ में गांजा न देने पर हिस्ट्रीशीटर बदमाशों ने फेंका बम, बाइक सवार सहित चार लोग घायल 

20 अप्रैल 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

प्रयागराजः चार सप्ताह बाद खुले दफ्तर, हर कक्ष, पिछले वित्तीय वर्ष के बजट की फाइलें हुईं दुरुस्त

20 अप्रैल 2020

रिजल्ट
Prayagraj

प्रदेश को मिले 521 आयुर्वेदिक चिकित्साधिकारी, यूपीपीएससी ने घोषित किया सीधी भर्ती का परिणाम

20 अप्रैल 2020

uppsc
Prayagraj

UPPSC: पीसीएस-2020 के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन आज से, जानें पूरी प्रक्रिया

20 अप्रैल 2020

child death
Meerut

पास आने से डरती थी मासूम, पिता ने तांत्रिक दोस्त से पूछा उपाय, अगले ही दिन कर डाला ढाई साल की बेटी का कत्ल

20 अप्रैल 2020

Coronavirus Lockdown: Students Who stuck in kota Arrives Uttarakhand, Photos
Dehradun

Lockdown: कोटा में फंसे उत्तराखंड के छात्रों को लेकर ऋषिकेश पहुंचीं चार बसें, सभी को भेजा घर, तस्वीरें...

20 अप्रैल 2020

gorakhpur weather
Gorakhpur

मौसम ने फिर बदली करवट, तेज गरज के साथ शुरू हुई झमाझम बारिश, देखें तस्वीरें

20 अप्रैल 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

कोटा से लौटे छात्रों का दर्द सुनकर छलक पड़ेंगी आंखें, 20 घंटे सफर करने के बाद कहा- थैंक्यू योगी जी

20 अप्रैल 2020

कानपुर में ऐसे उड़ती हैं लॉकडाउन की धज्जियां
कानपुर में ऐसे उड़ती हैं लॉकडाउन की धज्जियां - फोटो : amar ujala
गोविंद नगर में भी सड़कों पर निकले लोग
गोविंद नगर में भी सड़कों पर निकले लोग - फोटो : amar ujala
नौबस्ता के मछरिया में भी उमड़ी लोगों की भीड़
नौबस्ता के मछरिया में भी उमड़ी लोगों की भीड़ - फोटो : amar ujala
सड़कों पर निकले लोग
सड़कों पर निकले लोग - फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited