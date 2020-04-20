कानपुर में नही हो रहा लॉकडाउन का पालन, बिना मास्क पहने मोहल्ले की सड़को पर लगता है लोगों का जमावड़ा

{"_id":"5e9db4678ebc3ed54253f445","slug":"kanpur-lockdown-lockdown-not-being-followed-in-mohallas-of-city","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0932\u0928, \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0915 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u094b\u0939\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर में ऐसे उड़ती हैं लॉकडाउन की धज्जियां
- फोटो : amar ujala
गोविंद नगर में भी सड़कों पर निकले लोग
- फोटो : amar ujala
नौबस्ता के मछरिया में भी उमड़ी लोगों की भीड़
- फोटो : amar ujala
सड़कों पर निकले लोग
- फोटो : amar ujala