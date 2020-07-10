शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   kanpur encounter news: UP STF killed Vikas Dubey in an encounter, Know what happened when

Vikas Dubey News: दुर्दांत विकास दुबे का अंत, एसटीएफ ने मार गिराया, जानिए आठ दिनों में कब क्या हुआ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 10 Jul 2020 08:24 AM IST
kanpur encounter
kanpur encounter - फोटो : amar ujala
आठ पुलिस कर्मियों के मौत के जिम्मेदार कुख्यात विकास दुबे को यूपी एसटीएफ ने शुक्रवार सुबह कानपुर के सचेंडी इलाके में मार गिराया। बताया जा रहा है गाड़ी पलटने के बाद विकास ने हथियार छीन कर भागने की कोशिश की। जवाबी हमले में पुलिस ने उसे ढेर कर दिया। जानिए क्या है पूरा घटना क्रम। 

 
prabhat vikas dubey कानपुर विकास दुबे vikas dubey latest updates vikas dubey kanpur videos kanpur encounter vikas dubey encounter

kanpur encounter
kanpur encounter news
kanpur encounter news
kanpur encounter news
kanpur encounter
kanpur encounter
kanpur encounter
Kanpur Encounter
kanpur encounter
kanpur encounter
