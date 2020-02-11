शहर चुनें

कन्नौज कार हादसाः नहर में समाए पांच साल के मासूम हर्ष का शव 7 दिन बाद मिला, तीन मासूम बच्चों ने खोजा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कन्नौज, Updated Tue, 11 Feb 2020 10:33 PM IST
कन्नौज दर्दनाक हादसा
1 of 6
कन्नौज दर्दनाक हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पांच फरवरी को कन्नौज के उमर्दा की निचली गंग नहर में कार गिरने से हुई पांच लोगाें की मौत के मामले में हादसे में लापता हुए मासूम का शव सातवें दिन बरामद हुआ है। पोस्टमार्टम के बाद परिजनों ने महादेवी घाट पर अंतिम संस्कार कर दिया। 
 
कन्नौज दर्दनाक हादसा
कन्नौज दर्दनाक हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
तेज रफ्तार कार अनियंत्रित होकर नहर में पलटी एक ही परिवार की दो महिलाओं और 3 बच्चों की मौत
तेज रफ्तार कार अनियंत्रित होकर नहर में पलटी एक ही परिवार की दो महिलाओं और 3 बच्चों की मौत - फोटो : amar ujala
नहर से निकाली गई कार
नहर से निकाली गई कार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नहर में बच्चे की तलाश करती टीम
नहर में बच्चे की तलाश करती टीम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इन्हीं बच्चों ने खोजा हर्ष का शव
इन्हीं बच्चों ने खोजा हर्ष का शव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बच्चों से बात करते चौकी प्रभारी
बच्चों से बात करते चौकी प्रभारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
