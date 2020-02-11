कन्नौज कार हादसाः नहर में समाए पांच साल के मासूम हर्ष का शव 7 दिन बाद मिला, तीन मासूम बच्चों ने खोजा

{"_id":"5e42dcd18ebc3ee6167637b7","slug":"kannauj-accident-body-founds-in-canal-of-five-years-old-boy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0928\u094d\u0928\u094c\u091c \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e\u0903 \u0928\u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092e\u093e\u090f \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e \u0939\u0930\u094d\u0937 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u0935 7 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e, \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u091c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कन्नौज दर्दनाक हादसा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
तेज रफ्तार कार अनियंत्रित होकर नहर में पलटी एक ही परिवार की दो महिलाओं और 3 बच्चों की मौत
- फोटो : amar ujala
नहर से निकाली गई कार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
नहर में बच्चे की तलाश करती टीम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
इन्हीं बच्चों ने खोजा हर्ष का शव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बच्चों से बात करते चौकी प्रभारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला