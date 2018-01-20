Download App
PHOTOS: फेसबुक लाइ‍‍‍व पर वीडियो अपलोड कर जसलीन ने 'मौत को गले लगाया'

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 21 Jan 2018 10:49 AM IST
jasleen commited suicide after facebook live
1 of 5
‘मैं अपने पूरे होशो-हवास में सुसाइड कर रही हूं। सुसाइड का रीजन सिर्फ मेरे सास और ससुर हैं, मैं मिक्कू (पति) के साथ रहना चाहती हूं। लेकिन न मैं उसके साथ रह पा रही हूं और न ही छोड़ पा रही हूं। मेरे मरने की यही वजह है और कोई वजह नहीं...’ अपनी फेसबुक पोस्ट पर यह बयान लाइव करने के बाद कानपुर पांडु नगर निवासी लोहा कारोबारी की पत्नी जसलीन ने गंगा बैराज से छलांग लगा दी। गोताखोरों ने विवाहिता को गंगा से निकाला और हैलट लेकर पहुंचे। जहां डॉक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। कोहना पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और घटना की जानकारी मायके वालों को दी।
 
