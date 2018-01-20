बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a6371364f1c1b7b268b5715","slug":"jasleen-commited-suicide-after-facebook-live","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u200d\u200d\u200d\u0935 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0905\u092a\u0932\u094b\u0921 \u0915\u0930 \u091c\u0938\u0932\u0940\u0928 \u0928\u0947 '\u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0917\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
PHOTOS: फेसबुक लाइव पर वीडियो अपलोड कर जसलीन ने 'मौत को गले लगाया'
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 21 Jan 2018 10:49 AM IST
‘मैं अपने पूरे होशो-हवास में सुसाइड कर रही हूं। सुसाइड का रीजन सिर्फ मेरे सास और ससुर हैं, मैं मिक्कू (पति) के साथ रहना चाहती हूं। लेकिन न मैं उसके साथ रह पा रही हूं और न ही छोड़ पा रही हूं। मेरे मरने की यही वजह है और कोई वजह नहीं...’ अपनी फेसबुक पोस्ट पर यह बयान लाइव करने के बाद कानपुर पांडु नगर निवासी लोहा कारोबारी की पत्नी जसलीन ने गंगा बैराज से छलांग लगा दी। गोताखोरों ने विवाहिता को गंगा से निकाला और हैलट लेकर पहुंचे। जहां डॉक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। कोहना पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और घटना की जानकारी मायके वालों को दी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a6371364f1c1b7b268b5715","slug":"jasleen-commited-suicide-after-facebook-live","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u200d\u200d\u200d\u0935 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0905\u092a\u0932\u094b\u0921 \u0915\u0930 \u091c\u0938\u0932\u0940\u0928 \u0928\u0947 '\u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0917\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6371364f1c1b7b268b5715","slug":"jasleen-commited-suicide-after-facebook-live","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u200d\u200d\u200d\u0935 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0905\u092a\u0932\u094b\u0921 \u0915\u0930 \u091c\u0938\u0932\u0940\u0928 \u0928\u0947 '\u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0917\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6371364f1c1b7b268b5715","slug":"jasleen-commited-suicide-after-facebook-live","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u200d\u200d\u200d\u0935 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0905\u092a\u0932\u094b\u0921 \u0915\u0930 \u091c\u0938\u0932\u0940\u0928 \u0928\u0947 '\u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0917\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6371364f1c1b7b268b5715","slug":"jasleen-commited-suicide-after-facebook-live","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u200d\u200d\u200d\u0935 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0905\u092a\u0932\u094b\u0921 \u0915\u0930 \u091c\u0938\u0932\u0940\u0928 \u0928\u0947 '\u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0917\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6371364f1c1b7b268b5715","slug":"jasleen-commited-suicide-after-facebook-live","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u200d\u200d\u200d\u0935 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0905\u092a\u0932\u094b\u0921 \u0915\u0930 \u091c\u0938\u0932\u0940\u0928 \u0928\u0947 '\u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0917\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.