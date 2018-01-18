बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a6052384f1c1b80268b50fc","slug":"horse-fair-in-bilhaur-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0939\u0948 '\u0918\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0932\u093e', \u0938\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यहां लगा है 'घोड़ों का मेला', सुल्तान और ज्वाला की कीमत जानकर हैरान रह जाएंगे आप
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Thu, 18 Jan 2018 01:28 PM IST
यूपी के कानपुर में बिल्हौर मकनपुर मेले में पंजाबी और बड़ोतरा प्रजाति के घोड़ों का मेला लगना शुरू हो गया है। मेले में सुल्तान, ज्वाला और चेतक आकर्षण का केंद्र हैं। हर कोई इनकी एक झलक पाने को बेताब है। जानिएं सुल्तान, ज्वाला और चेतक की खासियत...
