एचआईवी को लेकर सुर्खियों में आए दाे गांव अब इलाज के लिए 'तड़प' रहे हैं

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Sun, 11 Feb 2018 07:33 PM IST
उन्नाव के दाे गांव एचआईवी को लेकर सुर्खियों में हैं। कुछ द‌िनाे पहले तक गांव की अाबाेहवा कुछ अाैर थी पर अब पूरी तरह बदल चुकी है। गांव में आने वालों पर निगाह रखी जा रही है। हर कोई इस बीमारी से बचने का उपाय जानना चाहता है। तमाम लोगों ने कैंप में जांच करा ली है तो कुछ गुपचुप तरीके से जांच कराने में लगे हैं। इसके बाद भी स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने चुप्पी साध रखी है।





 
  
aids hiv up news

