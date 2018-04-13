शहर चुनें

BJP के बाहुबली विधायक अशोक सिंह पर महिला ने लगाया जमीन कब्जाने का आरोप, दर्ज हैं 21 आपराधिक मामले

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Fri, 13 Apr 2018 11:09 PM IST
आरोप विधायक, महिला
1 of 4
 यूपी के हमीरपुर जिले की सदर सीट से विधायक अशोक चंदेल पर जमीन कब्जा करने का आरोप चर्चा में आ गया है। सीएम के कार्यक्रम में भीड़ के बीच मौजूद महिला ने चिल्लाकर अपनी आवाज सीएम तक पहुंचाने की कोशिश की। सीएम के संबोधन के बीच महिला के ऐसे तेवर देख घबराई पुलिस उसे बाहर ले गई। हिरासत में लेने जैसे की कोशिश के बीच महिला पुलिस से उसकी नोकझोंक हुई। पुलिस के मुताबिक हमीरपुर के जखेता गांव की रामन देवी उर्फ प्रेमलता का आरोप है कि उसके पिता की 50 बीघा जमीन पर विधायक का कब्जा है। विधायक चंदेर के प्रभाव में अफसर सुन नहीं रहे। पुलिस के मुताबिक सीएम का कार्यक्रम पूरा होने के बाद उसे छोड़ दिया गया।

देखिए वीडियो-
 

 
hamirpur mla mla ashok chandel mla ashok chandel bjp mla ashok

