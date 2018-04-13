BJP के बाहुबली विधायक अशोक सिंह पर महिला ने लगाया जमीन कब्जाने का आरोप, दर्ज हैं 21 आपराधिक मामले
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Fri, 13 Apr 2018 11:09 PM IST
यूपी के हमीरपुर जिले की सदर सीट से विधायक अशोक चंदेल पर जमीन कब्जा करने का आरोप चर्चा में आ गया है। सीएम के कार्यक्रम में भीड़ के बीच मौजूद महिला ने चिल्लाकर अपनी आवाज सीएम तक पहुंचाने की कोशिश की। सीएम के संबोधन के बीच महिला के ऐसे तेवर देख घबराई पुलिस उसे बाहर ले गई। हिरासत में लेने जैसे की कोशिश के बीच महिला पुलिस से उसकी नोकझोंक हुई। पुलिस के मुताबिक हमीरपुर के जखेता गांव की रामन देवी उर्फ प्रेमलता का आरोप है कि उसके पिता की 50 बीघा जमीन पर विधायक का कब्जा है। विधायक चंदेर के प्रभाव में अफसर सुन नहीं रहे। पुलिस के मुताबिक सीएम का कार्यक्रम पूरा होने के बाद उसे छोड़ दिया गया।
देखिए वीडियो-
#WATCH: Policewomen manhandle a woman as she was trying to meet CM Yogi Adityanath to lodge a complaint, while he was addressing a gathering in #Jalaun. Woman alleges that Hamirpur MLA Ashok Chandel has encroached a piece of land that belongs to her. pic.twitter.com/NNv0Yhg2my
