Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Girl told after She became deputy collector, mother used to say, "Don't read or you will have to wash the dishes like me

डिप्टी कलक्टर बनीं बिटिया ताे बताया, मां कहती थी पढ़ लो नहीं तो मेरी तरह बर्तन धोने पड़ेंगे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 27 Dec 2020 02:02 PM IST
मां के सााथ शिखा शुक्ला
1 of 6
मां के सााथ शिखा शुक्ला - फोटो : amar ujala
मंजिल उन्हीं को मिलती है, जिनके सपनों में जान होती है, पंख से कुछ नहीं होता, हौसलों से उड़ान होती है इन लाइनों को 2018 की यूपीपीसीएस की परीक्षा में डिप्टी कलक्टर पद पर चयनित होने वाली शिखा शुक्ला ने सच कर दिखाया है। शिखा ने बताया जब वो पांच साल की थी, तब सड़क हादसे में पिता की जान चली गई थी तो ताऊ ने नाता तोड़ दिया।
 
