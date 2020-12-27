डिप्टी कलक्टर बनीं बिटिया ताे बताया, मां कहती थी पढ़ लो नहीं तो मेरी तरह बर्तन धोने पड़ेंगे

{"_id":"5fe843f4853d0f3cf432ee08","slug":"girl-told-after-she-became-deputy-collector-mother-used-to-say-don-t-read-or-you-will-have-to-wash-the-dishes-like-me","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u093f\u092a\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0932\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u093e\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092a\u0922\u093c \u0932\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0928 \u0927\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मां के सााथ शिखा शुक्ला
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5fe843f4853d0f3cf432ee08","slug":"girl-told-after-she-became-deputy-collector-mother-used-to-say-don-t-read-or-you-will-have-to-wash-the-dishes-like-me","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u093f\u092a\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0932\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u093e\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092a\u0922\u093c \u0932\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0928 \u0927\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
परिजनों के साथ शिखा
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5fe843f4853d0f3cf432ee08","slug":"girl-told-after-she-became-deputy-collector-mother-used-to-say-don-t-read-or-you-will-have-to-wash-the-dishes-like-me","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u093f\u092a\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0932\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u093e\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092a\u0922\u093c \u0932\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0928 \u0927\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मां के साथ शिखा शुक्ला
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5fe843f4853d0f3cf432ee08","slug":"girl-told-after-she-became-deputy-collector-mother-used-to-say-don-t-read-or-you-will-have-to-wash-the-dishes-like-me","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u093f\u092a\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0932\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u093e\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092a\u0922\u093c \u0932\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0928 \u0927\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शिखा शुक्ला अपनी मां के साथ
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5fe843f4853d0f3cf432ee08","slug":"girl-told-after-she-became-deputy-collector-mother-used-to-say-don-t-read-or-you-will-have-to-wash-the-dishes-like-me","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u093f\u092a\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0932\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u093e\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092a\u0922\u093c \u0932\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0928 \u0927\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शिखा ने सुनाई अपनी कहानी
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5fe843f4853d0f3cf432ee08","slug":"girl-told-after-she-became-deputy-collector-mother-used-to-say-don-t-read-or-you-will-have-to-wash-the-dishes-like-me","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u093f\u092a\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0932\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u093e\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092a\u0922\u093c \u0932\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0928 \u0927\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शिखा शुक्ला
- फोटो : amar ujala