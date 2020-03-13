शहर चुनें

Girl's mother beat Shohedey with beach road slippers

युवती की मां ने शोहदे को बीच सड़क चप्पलों से पीट किया पुलिस के हवाले, कई दिनों से कर रहा था छेड़खानी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 13 Mar 2020 01:07 PM IST
मनचले को युवती की मां ने चप्पलों से बीच सड़क पीटा
1 of 5
मनचले को युवती की मां ने चप्पलों से बीच सड़क पीटा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में एक युवती की मां ने कल्याणपुर पनकी रोड पर  शोहदे को बीच सड़क चप्पलों से पीटकर  पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया। शोहदा पिछले कई दिनों से युवती का पीछा कर छेड़खानी कर रहा था। साथ ही तेजाब डालने की धमकी भी दे रहा था।

 
मनचले को युवती की मां ने चप्पलों से बीच सड़क पीटा
मनचले को युवती की मां ने चप्पलों से बीच सड़क पीटा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शोहदे को पीटती महिला
शोहदे को पीटती महिला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बीच सड़क चप्पलों से की पिटाई
बीच सड़क चप्पलों से की पिटाई - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चप्पलों से पिटाई करतीं महिला
चप्पलों से पिटाई करतीं महिला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मनचले को चप्पलों से पीटती युवती की मां
मनचले को चप्पलों से पीटती युवती की मां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
