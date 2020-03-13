युवती की मां ने शोहदे को बीच सड़क चप्पलों से पीट किया पुलिस के हवाले, कई दिनों से कर रहा था छेड़खानी

{"_id":"5e6b34738ebc3ea8234004c9","slug":"girl-s-mother-beat-shohedey-with-beach-road-slippers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u094b\u0939\u0926\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u00a0\u091a\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091f \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947, \u0915\u0908 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e \u091b\u0947\u0921\u093c\u0916\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मनचले को युवती की मां ने चप्पलों से बीच सड़क पीटा
शोहदे को पीटती महिला
बीच सड़क चप्पलों से की पिटाई
चप्पलों से पिटाई करतीं महिला
मनचले को चप्पलों से पीटती युवती की मां
