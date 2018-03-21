शहर चुनें

चलती ट्रेन की जनरल बाेगी में गर्भवती काे हुई प्रसव पीड़ा फिर सैकड़ाे लाेगाें के बीच डिलीवरी

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Wed, 21 Mar 2018 10:01 PM IST
जनरल बाेगी
गया से अलीगढ़ यात्रा कर रही एक महिला को चलती ट्रेन की जनरल बाेगी में प्रसव पीड़ा बढ़ने पर आनंद विहार एक्सप्रेस को फफूंद में रोका गया। जनरल काेच में सैकड़ाे लाेगाें के बीच में महिला की डिलीवरी हुई अाैर उसने एक बच्ची काे जन्म दिया। 


 
pregnant women general bogie

