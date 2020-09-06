शहर चुनें
गौरव हत्याकांड: मोबाइल और लैपटॉप मिले तो सामने आएंगे कई राज, चचेरे भाई ने कही ये बात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 07 Sep 2020 02:59 AM IST
गौरव चंदेल हत्याकांड
1 of 5
गौरव चंदेल हत्याकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नोएडा में मारे गए नजीराबाद के अशोक नगर निवासी गौरव चंदेल के मुख्य हत्यारोपी आशू जाट की गिरफ्तारी के बाद परिजनों ने पुलिस का आभार व्यक्त किया है। साथ ही नोएडा पुलिस से गौरव के लूटे गए मोबाइल और लैपटॉप भी बरामद करने की अपील की है।

 
गौरव चंदेल हत्याकांड
गौरव चंदेल हत्याकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गौरव चंदेल हत्याकांड का आरोपी उमेश
गौरव चंदेल हत्याकांड का आरोपी उमेश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गौरव सिंह चंदेल हत्याकांड
गौरव सिंह चंदेल हत्याकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गौरव चंदेल हत्याकांड
गौरव चंदेल हत्याकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गौरव चंदेल हत्याकांड
गौरव चंदेल हत्याकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
