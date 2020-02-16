यूपी के फर्रुखाबाद में पकड़े गए चार कश्मीरी, आर्मी की इंटेलीजेंस, आईबी व स्वाट टीम कर रही पूछताछ

{"_id":"5e495d1a8ebc3ee61c457072","slug":"four-kashmiris-caught-in-up-s-farrukhabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947\u00a0\u092b\u0930\u094d\u0930\u0941\u0916\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0917\u090f\u00a0\u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930\u0940, \u0906\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0932\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902\u0938, \u0906\u0908\u092c\u0940\u00a0\u0935 \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u091f \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0924\u093e\u091b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फर्रूखाबाद में पकड़े गए कश्मीरियों से पूछताछ करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
थाने में बैठे कश्मीरी युवक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कश्मीरियों से पूछताछ
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कश्मीरी युवक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पूछताछ करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला