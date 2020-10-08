पूर्व बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड: पुलिस का खेल, कई सुबूत फिर भी महफूज अख्तर का नाम जांच से हटाया

{"_id":"5f7ef3618ebc3e679f0b91de","slug":"former-bsp-leader-pintu-sengar-massacre-police-game-many-proofs-but-mahfooz-akhtar-s-name-removed-from-investigation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u092c\u0938\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u092a\u093f\u0902\u091f\u0942 \u0938\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0930 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0947\u0932, \u0915\u0908 \u0938\u0941\u092c\u0942\u0924 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u092b\u0942\u091c \u0905\u0916\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093e\u092e \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u091f\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बसपा नेता की दिनदहाड़े गोलियों से भूनकर हुई थी हत्या
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पिंटू सेंगर की फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजासा
फूलन देवी और बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती का खास था पिंटू सेंगर
- फोटो : amar ujala