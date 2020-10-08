शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Former BSP leader Pintu Sengar massacre: Police game, many proofs but Mahfooz Akhtar's name removed from investigation

पूर्व बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड: पुलिस का खेल, कई सुबूत फिर भी महफूज अख्तर का नाम जांच से हटाया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 08 Oct 2020 04:49 PM IST
बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
1 of 5
बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पूर्व बसपा नेता और हिस्ट्रीशीटर पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड में पुलिस ने महफूज अख्तर को बचाने में सभी सुबूतों को दरकिनार कर दिया। हत्याकांड से कुछ दिन पहले महफूज मध्यप्रदेश गया था। वहां पर हत्याकांड के सूत्रधार पप्पू स्मार्ट से मिला था।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
myteam11 पर टीम बनाएं और घर बैठे लाखों कमाएं
Click Here
विज्ञापन
city & states kanpur uttar pradesh property dispute police investigation investigation revolving electoral rivalry up news bsp leader murder

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

गोरखपुर में जश्न का माहौल।
Gorakhpur

सीएम योगी के वर्चुअल शिलान्यास कार्यक्रम में दिखा गोरखपुर का अलग रंग, ढोल-नगाड़ों के साथ लोगों ने मनाया जश्न

8 अक्टूबर 2020

air force day
Delhi NCR

88 साल की हुई वायुसेना, राफेल ने पहली बार दिखाया दम, तस्वीरों में देखें मिराज से लेकर तेजस तक की धमक

8 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
movie review

Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
मुंशी प्रेमचंद की पुण्यतिथि: मुंशी प्रेमचंद। फाइल
Gorakhpur

पुण्यतिथि: गोरखपुर में रहकर मुंशी प्रेमचंद ने लिखी थी ये दो मशहूर कहानियां, यहां बिताया था पूरा बचपन

8 अक्टूबर 2020

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर में अब तक का सबसे बड़ा खुलासा, सही था एसओ के खिलाफ वायरल पत्र, चार्जशीट में सामने आया सच

8 अक्टूबर 2020

यदि आप है धन क्षति की समस्या से परेशान तो अधिक मास एकादशी पर जरूर कराएं यह पूजन !
astrology

यदि आप है धन क्षति की समस्या से परेशान तो अधिक मास एकादशी पर जरूर कराएं यह पूजन !
Kanpur encounter
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: चौबेपुर में तैनात रहे सिपाही का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, आधा घंटे तक चलती रहीं गोलियां, विकास दुबे...

8 अक्टूबर 2020

vikas dubey news
Kanpur

कुछ तो है जो उज्जैन पुलिस छिपा रही, विकास दुबे के सरेंडर और एनकाउंटर को लेकर नया खुलासा

8 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

नवजोत सिद्धू के घर पहुंचे हरीश रावत।
Chandigarh

हरीश रावत ने क्यों कहा- सिद्धू ऐसा शेर जो सड़ा मांस नहीं खाता, क्या मिलेगी बड़ी जिम्मेदारी

8 अक्टूबर 2020

विकास दुबे
Kanpur

विकास दुबे: बिकरू के 19 असलहाधारियाें को डीएम का नोटिस, अभी तक नहीं मिला विकास के हथियारों का जखीरा

8 अक्टूबर 2020

Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
movie review

Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
विज्ञापन
मुंशी प्रेमचंद। फाइल
Gorakhpur

मुंशी प्रेमचंद्र से जुड़ी ये बात नहीं जानते होंगे आप, इन किताबों ने इन्हें बनाया था 'कथा सम्राट'

8 अक्टूबर 2020

sapna chaudhary
Chandigarh

न बैंड बाजा और न बरात, सपना चौधरी ने एक नहीं दो बार की थी शादी... वायरल हुई तस्वीरें

8 अक्टूबर 2020

यदि आप है धन क्षति की समस्या से परेशान तो अधिक मास एकादशी पर जरूर कराएं यह पूजन !
astrology

यदि आप है धन क्षति की समस्या से परेशान तो अधिक मास एकादशी पर जरूर कराएं यह पूजन !
Sapna Choudhary
Chandigarh

मां ने खोला सपना चौधरी की शादी का बड़ा राज और बताया वो सच... शायद ही कोई जानता हो

8 अक्टूबर 2020

सीएम योगी और उनके माता-पिता। (File)
Gorakhpur

बचपन में हिंदुत्व के लगाव में योगी आदित्यनाथ ने छोड़ा था घर, मां ने सोचा-नौकरी करने गए

8 अक्टूबर 2020

बाबा का ढाबा
Delhi NCR

बुजुर्ग दंपती के चेहरे पर लौटी मुस्कान, 'बाबा का ढाबा' पर लगी लंबी लाइन, दिखा सोशल मीडिया का दम

8 अक्टूबर 2020

रालोद की रैली
Meerut

रालोद की रैली... चप्पे-चप्पे पर फोर्स तैनात, कुछ ऐसा है जिले का हाल, तस्वीरें

8 अक्टूबर 2020

जोंस मिल
Agra

जोंस मिल : डीएम के सख्त निर्देश, ढहाए जाएंगे 150 अवैध कब्जे, तय किया कार्रवाई का वक्त

8 अक्टूबर 2020

वायु सेना प्रमुख आरके सिंह भदौरिया
Agra

Air Force Day: कोरथ के नौजवानों के लिए आदर्श हैं वायुसेना प्रमुख, अफसर बनने का युवाओं का सपना

8 अक्टूबर 2020

चर्चित हत्याकांड की तस्वीरें
Agra

'मिसाल-ए-मोहब्बत' के शहर में रिश्तों का खूनः 70 फीसदी हत्याओं में अपने ही कातिल

8 अक्टूबर 2020

चारों संदिग्धों को कोर्ट ले जाती पुलिस
Agra

Hathras Case: चारों संदिग्धों पर यूएपीए कानून के तहत भी मुकदमा दर्ज, देश में दंगा भड़काने की साजिश का आरोप

8 अक्टूबर 2020

deoria news
Deoria

गहरे नाले में डूब रहे मासूम का लोग बना रहे थे वीडियो, पुलिसवाले ने कूदकर बचाई जान, तस्वीरें

8 अक्टूबर 2020

गोरखपुर में पर्यटन स्थल की तस्वीरें।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर के इन पांच खूबसूरत स्थानों को देखकर हो जाएंगे मंत्रमुग्ध, जानिए क्या है इनकी खासियत

8 अक्टूबर 2020

सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ, पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री स्व. अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी। (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ ऐसे बने थे हिंदुत्व के 'पोस्टर ब्वॉय', अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी ने दिया था ये प्रसिद्ध नारा

8 अक्टूबर 2020

सोनकेशिया के घर पहुंचे डीएम।
Gorakhpur

इंदिरा गांधी की बेहाल 'बेटी' का हाल जानने पहुंचे डीएम, खपरैल के मकान में बिता रही हैं जीवन

8 अक्टूबर 2020

बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बसपा नेता की दिनदहाड़े गोलियों से भूनकर हुई थी हत्या
बसपा नेता की दिनदहाड़े गोलियों से भूनकर हुई थी हत्या - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पिंटू सेंगर की फाइल फोटो
पिंटू सेंगर की फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजासा
फूलन देवी और बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती का खास था पिंटू सेंगर
फूलन देवी और बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती का खास था पिंटू सेंगर - फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited