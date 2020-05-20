शहर चुनें

Etawah Accident: कमाऊ पूतों की मौतों से उजड़े परिवार, टूटी आस, अब बच्चों को कौन संभालेगा

Etawah Accident: कमाऊ पूतों की मौतों से उजड़े परिवार, टूटी आस, अब बच्चों को कौन संभालेगा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, इटावा, Updated Wed, 20 May 2020 09:42 PM IST
यूपी के इटावा में बड़ा हादसा
1 of 7
यूपी के इटावा में बड़ा हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर-इटावा हाईवे पर अर्जुननगर के सामने मंगलवार रात हादसे में जिन पांच फल व सब्जी व्यापारियों की मौत हुई है वे सभी अपने परिवार में अकेले कमाने वाले थे। उनकी मौत के साथ पत्नी और बच्चों की आस भी टूट गई है। मरने वालों में चार तो सगे भाई हैं, जिनके परिवार को संभालने वाला अब कोई नहीं।

इस कठिन वक्त में जिंदगी गाड़ी कौन खींचेगा इसकी चिंता भी आंखों में दिखी। हादसे में जान गंवाने वाला फल विक्रेता राजू पोरवाल परिवार का एकमात्र कमाने वाला था। उसकी कमाई से ही परिवार आश्रित था। 35 वर्षीय राजू के परिवार में वृद्ध मां, पत्नी गुड्डी के अलावा चार बच्चे गोपाल (10), गौरी (8), परी(6) , बेटू (4) हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
