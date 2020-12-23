शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Etawah ›   Etawah Lion Safari lions are not getting enough food

भाजपा राज में भूखे सपा के 'शेर', नहीं मिल रही भरपेट खुराक, मजबूर अफसरों ने निकाला ये तरीका

सुनील कुमार मिश्र, अमर उजाला, इटावा, Updated Wed, 23 Dec 2020 08:31 AM IST
इटावा लायन सफारी
1 of 5
इटावा लायन सफारी - फोटो : amar ujala
लॉयन सफारी में अब अपने शेरों के साथ घूमने का मजा उठा सकते हैं। सफारी प्रशासन शेरों के साथ अन्य वन्य जीवों को गोद लेने का मौका दे रहा है। गोद लेने के बाद जानवरों के रखरखाव और उनकी खुराक का खर्च उठाना पड़ेगा। गोद लेने वालों को सफारी प्रबंधन की ओर से प्रमाण पत्र दिया जाएगा।

कोविड की वजह से लंबे समय तक बंद रहे सफारी की आमदनी रुकने से अब जीवों की खुराक का संकट खड़ा हो गया है। इस समस्या से निपटने के लिए यह व्यवस्था बनाई जा रही है। 350 हेक्टेयर में फैले इटावा सफारी में कुल 140 वन्य जीव हैं। इनकी खुराक पर हर साल एक करोड़ 17 लाख 45 हजार रुपये खर्च हो रहे हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states etawah kanpur uttar pradesh एक्सक्लूसिव exclusive etawah lion safari lion safari lion safari in up lion safari in etawah lion safari in india up news news in up

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

पंकज त्रिपाठी
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर पहुंचे 'कालीन भइया', इस खास जगह की जमकर की तारीफ

23 दिसंबर 2020

DDC Election
Jammu

डीडीसी चुनावः दिग्गजों के किले ध्वस्त, पूर्व मंत्री व विधायक भी हारे, किसी का बेटा तो किसी की पत्नी-बहू हारीं

23 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
मर्सडीज- AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé के साथ प्राप्त करें अपना हर गोल
mercedes

मर्सडीज- AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé के साथ प्राप्त करें अपना हर गोल
कानपुर एनकाउंटर
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: अनंत देव पर लगे भ्रष्टाचार के आरोपों के साक्ष्य एसआईटी को मिले

23 दिसंबर 2020

chandigarh
Chandigarh

चंडीगढ़-मोहाली में धमाके की तेज आवाज...घरों के दरवाजे व शीशे हिले, जानें- 'रहस्यमयी धमाके' का सच

23 दिसंबर 2020

बुधवार के दिन जरूर करें श्री गणेश की आराधना, दूर होंगे समस्त विघ्न एवं बाधाएं
astrology

बुधवार के दिन जरूर करें श्री गणेश की आराधना, दूर होंगे समस्त विघ्न एवं बाधाएं
हरप्रीत सिंह और भाजपा के पोस्टर पर लगी उनकी तस्वीर।
Chandigarh

भाजपा ने पोस्टर में जिसे बताया खुशहाल किसान...वह सिंघु बॉर्डर पर कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में डटा

23 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
इटावा लायन सफारी
इटावा लायन सफारी - फोटो : amar ujala
इटावा लायन सफारी
इटावा लायन सफारी - फोटो : amar ujala
इटावा लायन सफारी
इटावा लायन सफारी
इटावा लायन सफारी
इटावा लायन सफारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इटावा लायन सफारी
इटावा लायन सफारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X