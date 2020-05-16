LOCKDOWN: बीमार बेटे को चारपाई पर लिटा लुधियाना से पैदल कानपुर तक किया रौंगटे खड़े कर देने वाला सफर

{"_id":"5ebee51b8ebc3e90835ddc64","slug":"during-lockdown-sick-son-traveled-on-the-bed-from-ludhiana-to-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"LOCKDOWN: \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u093e\u0930\u092a\u093e\u0908 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u093f\u091f\u093e \u0932\u0941\u0927\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0948\u0926\u0932 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0930\u094c\u0902\u0917\u091f\u0947 \u0916\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0938\u092b\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
चारपाई पर बल्ली बांध बीमार बेटे को ले जाते हुए
- फोटो : amar ujala
कानपुर के रामादेवी हाईवे पर पहुंचा परिवार
- फोटो : amar ujala
गर्दन में चोट की वजह से चलने में असमर्थ है बेटा
- फोटो : amar ujala
रोजी रोटी छिन गई तो बेटे को चारपाई पर लाद कर लाए
- फोटो : amar ujala
लुधियाना से कानपुर तक रौंगटे खड़े कर देने वाला सफर
- फोटो : amar ujala