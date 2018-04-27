बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तापमान के साथ बढ़ा 'हीट स्ट्रोक का खतरा', 'ऐसे करें बचाव'
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Fri, 27 Apr 2018 09:34 PM IST
अप्रैल में 40 डिग्री से ऊपर पहुंच चुके तापमान से संक्रामक रोगों का हमला तेज हो गया है। लोग अब हीट स्ट्रोक का भी शिकार होने लगे हैं। शुक्रवार को तेज गर्मी से पांच लोग हीट स्ट्रोक का शिकार होकर जिला अस्पताल पहुंचे। चिकित्सकों के अनुसार भीषण गर्मी में छोटी सी लापरवाही हीट स्ट्रोक का शिकार बना सकती है।
