दिवाली हाट देखने के लिए उमड़ पड़ी लोगों की भीड़, लक्ष्मी गणेश के साथ इस खास चीज ने जीता सभी का दिल

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 20 Oct 2019 08:19 PM IST
दिवाली हाट में डिजाइनर दिए दिखाती बच्ची
1 of 6
दिवाली हाट में डिजाइनर दिए दिखाती बच्ची - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में भारती महिला उद्यमी परिषद ने रविवार को जीटी रोड स्थित होटल में एक दिवसीय ‘दीवाली हाट 2019’ का आयोजन किया गया। अखबार से बने डिजाइनर लैंप और आइटम महिलाओं को काफी पसंद आए। दीवाली हाट में करीब 55 स्टॉल लगे, जिसमें ज्वैलरी, शृंगार का सामान, बंदनवार, लक्ष्मी गणेश, कुर्ती, सलावार सूट, गिफ्ट आइटम, किचन के मसाले, स्वादिष्ट व्यंजन उपलब्ध थे।
 
up news news in up hindi news news in hindi
दिवाली हाट में डिजाइनर दिए दिखाती बच्ची
दिवाली हाट में डिजाइनर दिए दिखाती बच्ची - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिवाली हाट में महिलाएं
दिवाली हाट में महिलाएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिवाली हाट में कपड़े दिखाती महिलाएं
दिवाली हाट में कपड़े दिखाती महिलाएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिवाली हाट में सजाई गई लक्ष्मी गणेश की मूर्तियां
दिवाली हाट में सजाई गई लक्ष्मी गणेश की मूर्तियां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिवाली हाट
दिवाली हाट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
