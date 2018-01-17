Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Demonetized currency worth crores seized from a residential premises in Kanpur

PHOTOS: 97 करोड़ 'कालेधन का जखीरा' मिलने से पूरा उद्योग जगत हिला, कई बड़े नाम आ रहे सामने

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Wed, 17 Jan 2018 02:33 PM IST
Demonetized currency worth crores seized from a residential premises in Kanpur
1 of 10
यूपी के कानपुर में 97 करोड़ के पुराने नोट बरामद होने के बाद उद्योग जगत में हलचल मच गई है। दिल्ली, मुंबई, कोलकाता, चेन्नई, बैंगलोर और गोआ के व्यापारियों से मनीचेंजरों के कनेक्शन बताए जा रहे हैं। 
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
demonetized currency old indian currency kanpur news kanpur

Recommended

Girl body found with mutilated private parts, ruptured liver
Chandigarh

गैंगरेप: बर्बरता ऐसी कि लड़की का लीवर तक फटा, सबूत मिटाने के लिए ये सब किया

15 जनवरी 2018

lover strangled woman after having sex in car, took her naked body to her family
Delhi NCR

कार में संबंध बनाने के बाद हुआ कुछ ऐसा क‌ि प्रेमिका की हत्या कर नग्न शव ले पहुंचा उसके घर

16 जनवरी 2018

Old currency notes worth Rs 80 crore seized from Kanpur
Kanpur

कानपुर में पकड़े गए 100 करोड़ के पुराने नोटों की खेप, 8 मनीचेंजर गिरफ्तार

17 जनवरी 2018

14 year old boy killed himself by gun shoot
Kanpur

मां ने कहा 'खेलते ज्यादा हो पढ़ाई नहीं करते' ताे बेटे ने उठाया यह खाैफनाक कदम

17 जनवरी 2018

Brutal murder for car damage during accident in dehradun
Dehradun

एक्सीडेंट में गाड़ी पर लगी खंरोच, तो युवक को दे डाली खौफनाक मौत, तस्वीरें देख नहीं पाएंगे

15 जनवरी 2018

here is the whole story how a jet airways air hostess became smuggler
Delhi NCR

कैसे पैसों के लालच ने इस एयरहोस्टेस को बना दिया स्मगलर, ये है उसके क्रिमिनल बनने की पूरी कहानी

10 जनवरी 2018

More in Crime

youth commit suicide during facebook live streaming
Chandigarh

बेटा होने के 6 दिन बाद व्यक्ति ने फेसबुक पर LIVE लगाई फांसी, वजह रुला देने वाली

12 जनवरी 2018

3 killed in a road accident on Ludhiana Ferozepur highway
Chandigarh

ट्रक में घुसी कार, नहीं रहे बच्ची के मां-बाप, राखी बंधवाने वाला भाई भी छोड़ गया

12 जनवरी 2018

33 Boys and Girls arrested after raid in Varanasi Rave Party
National

रेव पार्टी’ से ऐसी हालत में पकड़ाए थे 33 लड़के-लड़कियां, अर्धनग्न हालत में जमकर कर रहे थे अति

13 जनवरी 2018

kanpur businessman have one thousand crore business
Kanpur

'गुमनाम कारोबारी' निकला अरबों का मालिक 

11 जनवरी 2018

psycho killer accepted his crime
Delhi NCR

साइको किलर ने कबूला गुनाह- हां हत्याएं की क्योंकि..

16 जनवरी 2018

father ignored engineer daughter complain about her caused her brutal murder in greater noida
Delhi NCR

अगर पिता ने मान ली होती इंजीनियर बेटी की वो बात तो न होती रिचा की इतनी दर्दनाक मौत

11 जनवरी 2018

women raped in kanpur
Kanpur

देवर डालता था जबरन संबंध बनाने का दबाव, भाभी ने क‌िया इंकार ताे क‌िया ये हाल

11 जनवरी 2018

girl murder in kanpur after rape
Kanpur

पूर्व ब्लॉक प्रमुख की बेटी का रेप के बाद मर्डर, मृतक युवती के चाचा हैं रिटायर्ड जिला जज

13 जनवरी 2018

23 years old man killed in chitrakoot
Kanpur

नाजायज संबंध के चलते कुल्हाड़ी से हत्या के बाद नाले में फेक दी लाश

16 जनवरी 2018

8 year old girl raped in unnao
Kanpur

भाई को भेजा दुकान, फिर आठ साल की बहन का किया ये हाल

14 जनवरी 2018

woman murdered in extramarital affairs
Kanpur

‌क‌िराए का कमरा शराब की बाेतलें अाैर खून से लथपथ म‌ह‌िला का शव, जान‌िए क्या है पूूरा मामला

12 जनवरी 2018

17 year old girl raped in uttar pradesh
Kanpur

इज्जत खाे जाने के डर से उसने खुद काे लगा ली अाग, बचाने पहुंचे लाेगाें काे म‌िली 'जलती हुई लाश'

16 जनवरी 2018

man hung himself in custody, family is blaming that it was not suicide
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली के थाने में लटका मिला शव, पुलिस पर लगे ये गंभीर आरोप

17 जनवरी 2018

2 year old boy killed after raped in Farrukhabad
Kanpur

भाजपा नेता के भतीजे की कुकर्म के बाद हत्या, शव झाड़ियों में फेंका

16 जनवरी 2018

mock drill of terrorist attack in gurugram metro station
Delhi NCR

गुड़गांव के मेट्रो स्टेशन में घुसे दो आतंकी, मची अफरातफरी!

13 जनवरी 2018

rajasthan- Bride run away after few days of wedding in sikar
Jaipur

डेढ़ महीने बाद दुल्हन ने उड़ाए दूल्हे के होश, बोली- 'डील' खत्म, तो रिश्ता खत्म

13 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.