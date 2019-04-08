शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Data stolen from online shopping websites

आप भी ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग करते हैं तो हो जाएं सावधान, इस खबर को नजरअंदाज किया तो पड़ सकता है पछताना

सूरज शुक्ला, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 08 Apr 2019 11:30 AM IST
ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग (फाइल फोटो)
1 of 5
ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : SELF
अगर आप ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग करते हैं तो सावधान हो जाएं। साइबर ठगों की नजर आप पर है। ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग की वेबसाइट से ग्राहकों का व्यक्तिगत डेटा चोरी कर रहे हैं। यही वजह है कि साइबर ठगों के पास आपका नाम, मोबाइल नंबर, बैंक का नाम और खाता संख्या तक उपलब्ध रहता है।

फोन कर वह जैसे ही आपसे ओटीपी पूछते हैं,  कुछ ही देर बाद रकम ट्रांसफर हो जाती है। कानपुर में 2018 में साइबर ठगी के 136 मामले दर्ज हुए थे। इस वर्ष जनवरी से अब तक करीब 50 मामले साइबर सेल में पहुंच चुके हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
cyber hackers online working online shopping sites security systems up news aapkeliye आपकेलिए
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
lok sabha chunav 2019 में किस सीट पर बदले समीकरण, कहां है दल बदल की सुगबुगाहट, राहुल गाँधी से नरेंद्र मोदी तक रैलियों का रेला, बयानों की बाढ़, मुद्दों की पड़ताल, चुनाव से जुड़े हर अपडेट के लिए पड़ते रहे amarujala election news
विज्ञापन

Recommended

अमर उजाला
Dehradun

देहरादून में जोरदार बारिश और ओलावृष्टि से तापमान में महसूस हुई ठंडक, छा गया घना अंधेरा, तस्वीरें

8 अप्रैल 2019

do not ignore these symptoms in body
Dehradun

अगर आपको भी अपने शरीर में दिखें ये लक्षण तो नजर अंदाज न करें

8 अप्रैल 2019

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
ज्योतिष समाधान

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
ये प्रत्याशी खुद के लिए नहीं डाल पाएंगे वोट
Agra

बाहरी होने का नुकसान, खुद के लिए भी नहीं कर पाएंगे मतदान, ब्रज में हैं ऐसे कई प्रत्याशी

8 अप्रैल 2019

ताजमहल में तैनात सुरक्षा कर्मी (फाइल)
Agra

ताजमहल में सुरक्षा को लेकर होने जा रहा है यह काम, चप्पे चप्पे पर होगी निगहबानी

8 अप्रैल 2019

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषचार्य से
राजू श्रीवास्तव
Kanpur

चुनाव पर चुहलबाजी: चुनावी अंधड़ चलि रही.. ज्ञान न बांटौ..लस्सी बांटौ: राजू श्रीवास्तव

8 अप्रैल 2019

यादों के झरोखे से
Kanpur

कभी लगता था बड़ा सियासी मजमा, समय के साथ सिकुड़ कर रह गया चुनाव प्रबंधन

8 अप्रैल 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

हिमांशु नागपाल
Chandigarh

22 साल की उम्र में यूं ही आईएएस नहीं बन गए हिमांशु, इनके पढ़ने के तरीके ने सबको चित कर दिया

6 अप्रैल 2019

मनोज तिवारी, सांसद व भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष, उत्तर पूर्वी दिल्ली
Delhi NCR

सांसदों के गोद लिए गांव नहीं बन पाए आदर्श, सात गांवों में बुनियादी जरूरत की ये है हकीकत

8 अप्रैल 2019

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
ज्योतिष समाधान

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
विज्ञापन
सेक्टर मजिस्ट्रेट का हंगामा
Dehradun

तस्वीरें: सेक्टर मजिस्ट्रेट ने बीच सड़क पर मचाया हुड़दंग, संभालने में छूटे पुलिसकर्मियों के पसीने

7 अप्रैल 2019

children swear : will motivate elders for voting for lok sabha election 2019
Lucknow

#Votekaro: बच्चों ने बड़ों से की मतदान की अपील, लोगों को जागरुक करने के लिए ली शपथ, तस्वीरें

8 अप्रैल 2019

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषचार्य से
बांके बिहारी मंदिर में सजाया गया फूल बंगला (फाइल)
Agra

बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में 15 अप्रैल से सजेंगे फूल बंगले, अनोखी परंपरा के पीछे है यह मान्यता

8 अप्रैल 2019

श्रीनगर हाईवे पर सीआरपीएफ का काफिला
Jammu

उधमपुर-श्रीनगर हाईवे बंद, सिविल ट्रैफिक रहा सुचारू, 100 एग्जीक्यूटिव मजिस्ट्रेट रहे तैनात

8 अप्रैल 2019

ओलावृष्टि
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: यहां गिरे इतने मोटे ओले कि चटक गए गाड़ी के शीशे, मूसलाधार बारिश से बढ़ी ठंड, तस्वीरें...

7 अप्रैल 2019

अमित शाह
Kanpur

भाजपा के चाणक्य अमित शाह का ये सियासी कदम राजनीति में ला सकता है भूचाल, कांग्रेस को होगा भारी नुकसान

7 अप्रैल 2019

मायावती
Kanpur

बसपा छोड़ भाजपा में शामिल हुए नेता ने लगाए गंभीर आरोप, बोले...10 से 15 करोड़ में बिकती है एक टिकट

7 अप्रैल 2019

श्रीनगर हाईवे पर सेना का काफिला
Jammu

सुरक्षाबलों के लिए खुला हाईवे, आम नागरिकों के लिए रहा बंद, महबूबा-फारूक ने की सरकार पर टिप्पणी

7 अप्रैल 2019

डिंपल यादव ने कराया कन्नौज लोकसभा क्षेत्र से कराया नामांकन
Kanpur

PHOTOS: कुछ इस अंदाज में अखिलेश के साथ डिंपल पहुंची नामांकन कराने, ये चर्चा जोरों पर

6 अप्रैल 2019

20 मीटर की दूरी पर भाजपा-कांग्रेस की जनसभा
Dehradun

महज 20 मीटर की दूरी पर एक साथ हुई भाजपा-कांग्रेस की जनसभा, मच गया सियासी घमासान, देखिए...

7 अप्रैल 2019

महिला सिपाही पर तेजाब फेंका
Agra

प्लीज मुझे बचा लीजिए, यह लोग मुझे मार डालेंगे, मदद के लिए सड़क पर इधर उधर दौड़ती रही कांस्टेबल

6 अप्रैल 2019

राहुल और प्रियंका गांधी को लेकर आरएसएस नेता का बयान
Kanpur

कौन बनेगा प्रधानमंत्री के सवाल पर भड़का संघ, विपक्ष को दी ऑपरेशन कराने की नसीहत

7 अप्रैल 2019

यूपीएससी टॉपर सुनील श्योराण
Chandigarh

आईएएस बनना है, तो यूपीएससी क्लीयर करने वाले इस पति-पत्नी का फॉर्मूला अपनाएं, रच देंगे इतिहास

6 अप्रैल 2019

nithari case
Delhi NCR

निठारी कांड: पंधेर की कोठी से बरामद हुई थीं 16 खोपड़ियां, और राज ही रह गए तीन मामले

7 अप्रैल 2019

ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग (फाइल फोटो)
ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : SELF
ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग (फाइल फोटो)
ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग (फाइल फोटो)
ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग (फाइल फोटो)
ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग (फाइल फोटो)
ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग (फाइल फोटो)
ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Market Land
ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग (फाइल फोटो)
ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग (फाइल फोटो)
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.