मुख्यमंत्री सामूहिक विवाह योजना के तहत नवविवाहिताओं काे मिले गिलट के बिछिया अाैर पायल

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Wed, 07 Mar 2018 07:50 PM IST
up cm Yogi Adityanath Government To Probe Irregularities In Mass Marriage
1 of 4
मुख्यमंत्री सामूहिक विवाह योजना के तहत नवविवाहिताओं केे बांटे गए चांदी की पायलों और बिछियों पर प्रश्न चिंह लगने लगा। बुधवार को कस्बे की दो नव वधुओं ने प्रशासन द्वारा उपहार में दी गई पायलों और बिछियों को चांदी की जगह गिलट का बताया। नव वधुओं ने बताया कि उनके साथ धोखा हुआ है।
 

 
yogi adityanath chief minister up cm cm up

