28 सालाें से यह अपराधी पुलिस से खेल रहा है लुकाछिपी का खेल, अब भी है पकड़ से दूर

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Mon, 05 Mar 2018 06:55 PM IST
police could not caught culprit
1 of 4
यूपी के हमीरपुर जिले में एक अपराधी एक-दाे नहीं पूरे 28 सालाें से पुलिस से अांख मिचाेली का गेम खेल रहे हैं। इनमें तीन अपराधी ऐसे हैं जिन पर बारह-बारह हजार रुपये का इनाम घोषित है जबकि एक ऐसा सजायाफ्ता अपराधी है जो 28 सालों से फरार है। 
 
 
