Mother murdered daughter in banda

यूपी: मां ने बेटी का गला घोट दी दर्दनाक मौत, पांचवें दिन बरामद हुआ शव, वजह जान चौंक जाएंगे आप

क्राइम डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बांदा, Updated Tue, 05 May 2020 03:53 PM IST
बांदा में मां ने बेटी का गला घोटा
बांदा में मां ने बेटी का गला घोटा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बांदा जिले के अतर्रा में बदचलनी की आशंका में आपा खो बैठी मां ने 14 वर्षीय बेटी की गला घोटकर हत्या कर दी। मां का कहना है कि उसने घटना को अकेले अंजाम दिया है। पुलिस ने चार दिन बाद मां की निशानदेही पर दफन शव को बरामद कर लिया।
बांदा में मां ने बेटी का गला घोटा
बांदा में मां ने बेटी का गला घोटा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
