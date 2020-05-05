यूपी: मां ने बेटी का गला घोट दी दर्दनाक मौत, पांचवें दिन बरामद हुआ शव, वजह जान चौंक जाएंगे आप

{"_id":"5eb138608ebc3e903f6c2d6b","slug":"mother-murdered-daughter-in-banda","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0917\u0932\u093e \u0918\u094b\u091f \u0926\u0940 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a\u0935\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0936\u0935, \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
बांदा में मां ने बेटी का गला घोटा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5eb138608ebc3e903f6c2d6b","slug":"mother-murdered-daughter-in-banda","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0917\u0932\u093e \u0918\u094b\u091f \u0926\u0940 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a\u0935\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0936\u0935, \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
बांदा में मां ने बेटी का गला घोटा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5eb138608ebc3e903f6c2d6b","slug":"mother-murdered-daughter-in-banda","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0917\u0932\u093e \u0918\u094b\u091f \u0926\u0940 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a\u0935\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0936\u0935, \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
बांदा में मां ने बेटी का गला घोटा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5eb138608ebc3e903f6c2d6b","slug":"mother-murdered-daughter-in-banda","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0917\u0932\u093e \u0918\u094b\u091f \u0926\u0940 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a\u0935\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0936\u0935, \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
बांदा में मां ने बेटी का गला घोटा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5eb138608ebc3e903f6c2d6b","slug":"mother-murdered-daughter-in-banda","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0917\u0932\u093e \u0918\u094b\u091f \u0926\u0940 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a\u0935\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0936\u0935, \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
बांदा में मां ने बेटी का गला घोटा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला