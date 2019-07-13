शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   case of businessman wife died in kanpur city

कारोबारी की पत्नी हर्षिता की मौत का मामला, बिहार का एक बड़ा नेता आरोपियों की कर रहा पैरवी

क्राइम डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 13 Jul 2019 04:53 PM IST
सातवीं मंजिल से गिरकर कारोबारी की पत्नी की मौत
1 of 5
सातवीं मंजिल से गिरकर कारोबारी की पत्नी की मौत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हर्षिता की मौत के मामले में राजनीतिक दबाव डालने की कोशिश की जा रही है। इसमें बिहार के एक बड़े सत्ताधारी प्रदेश सरकार के नेताओं के जरिए आरोपियों की पैरवी करवा रहे हैं। हर्षिता के पिता पदम अग्रवाल ने इस संबंध में राष्ट्रीय महिला आयोग की सदस्य कमलेश गौतम को जानकारी दी है।
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
kanpur kanpur news up news businessman up news businessman wife businessman wife seventh floor died falling wife died
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
सबसे विश्वशनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें हर राज्य और शहर से जुड़ी क्राइम समाचार की
ब्रेकिंग अपडेट।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन

Recommended

मां ने दी मासूम बेटे को दर्दनाक मौत
Kannauj

मां ने दी 8 माह के बेटे को दर्दनाक मौत, दबी जुबान से लोग बोले- कोई इतना निर्दयी कैसे हो सकता है

13 जुलाई 2019

मुठभेड़
Meerut

यूपी में बदमाशों की शामत, दो इनामी ढेर, देखें- एनकाउंटर की एक्सक्लूसिव तस्वीरें

12 जुलाई 2019

बायो मेडिकल एवं लाइफ साइंसेज में सतत उन्नति की अपार संभावनाएं, पैकेज भी बेहतर
Dolphin PG Dehradun

बायो मेडिकल एवं लाइफ साइंसेज में सतत उन्नति की अपार संभावनाएं, पैकेज भी बेहतर
Gurugram scientist family murder suicide case Got a third door in house
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम सामूहिक हत्याकांड में नया मोड़, घर में तीसरा दरवाजा देख पुलिस हैरान

10 जुलाई 2019

घायल यात्री
Lucknow

ड्राइवर-कंडक्टर ने यात्री को रॉड से पीटकर किया अधमरा, आधे घंटे तक सड़क पर पड़ा रहा बेहोश

12 जुलाई 2019

ऑनलाइन काउंसलिंग में हिस्सा लें और जानें कैसे करें SSC परीक्षाओं की तैयारी
SSC Exam Live Counselling

ऑनलाइन काउंसलिंग में हिस्सा लें और जानें कैसे करें SSC परीक्षाओं की तैयारी
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

सिपाही ने महकमे को किया शर्मसार, किशोरी से की छेड़छाड़ और उसकी बहन पर लगाया ये आरोप

12 जुलाई 2019

ghaziabad murder and suicide
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद सामूहिक हत्याकांड में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, आरोपी ने लाकर दिया था काला टेप

10 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Crime

Sex racket busted in Mandi Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

मंडी में सेक्स रैकेट का भंडाफोड़, होटल में चल रहा था वेश्यावृत्ति का धंधा

6 जुलाई 2019

विलाप करते हुए परिजन और मृतकों का फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

क्यों पत्नी और तीन बेटियों का कत्ल करने को मजबूर हुआ 'बाप'? सुसाइड नोट में झलका प्यार

6 जुलाई 2019

बायो मेडिकल एवं लाइफ साइंसेज में सतत उन्नति की अपार संभावनाएं, पैकेज भी बेहतर
Dolphin PG Dehradun

बायो मेडिकल एवं लाइफ साइंसेज में सतत उन्नति की अपार संभावनाएं, पैकेज भी बेहतर
विज्ञापन
पत्नी ने पति को जमकर कूटा
Lucknow

घर पर सब्जी के लिए पैसे नहीं, पति प्रेमिका पर लुटा रहा था कमाई, पत्नी ने यूं सिखाया सबक

11 जुलाई 2019

गाजियाबाद हत्याकांड
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद सामूहिक हत्याकांड: पिता बाहर चिल्लाता रहा, बेटा परिवार का कत्ल करता रहा

6 जुलाई 2019

ऑनलाइन काउंसलिंग में हिस्सा लें और जानें कैसे करें SSC परीक्षाओं की तैयारी
SSC Exam Live Counselling

ऑनलाइन काउंसलिंग में हिस्सा लें और जानें कैसे करें SSC परीक्षाओं की तैयारी
Ghaziabad murder and suicide
Delhi NCR

तीन बेटियों और पत्नी के 'कातिल' ने लिखा छह पन्नों का सुसाइड नोट, कई चौंकाने वाले खुलासे

6 जुलाई 2019

प्रोफेसर के घर चोरी
Lucknow

लोहिया संस्थान के प्रोफेसर के घर लाखों की चोरी, भाई का अंतिम संस्कार करने गए थे वाराणसी

9 जुलाई 2019

चकेरी में परनानी और नाती की सिर पर गोली मारकर हत्या
Kanpur

डबल मर्डर: बंद था गेट, कमरे में गुप अंधेरा, बल्ब की रोशनी होते ही दिखी परनानी और नाती की लाशें

6 जुलाई 2019

हादसे में घायल कमलेश व मृतक शंकर (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

कार ने बाइक सवार को मारी टक्कर, हुआ दर्दनाक हादसा, एक की मौत

8 जुलाई 2019

gurugram murder and suicide
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम कांड में अब तक का सबसे बड़ा खुलासा, नौकरानी ने बताया चौंकाने वाला सच

5 जुलाई 2019

gurugram murder and suicide
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम: जांच की अहम कड़ी साबित होगा आईफोन, पानी में डालने पर भी नहीं हुआ खराब

4 जुलाई 2019

gurugram scientist first killed daughter so britally then wife and son read full story
Delhi NCR

जिगर के टुकड़े से की वैज्ञानिक ने हत्या की शुरुआत, फिर बेरहमी से हर सदस्य को उतारा मौत के घाट

2 जुलाई 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट की महिला वकील की हत्या
Delhi NCR

सुप्रीम कोर्ट की महिला वकील को बेरहमी से उतारा मौत के घाट, इन सवालों में उलझी पुलिस

4 जुलाई 2019

gurugram scientist murder wife son daughter in house 4 dogs each sit on their favorite housemate
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्रामः पुलिस ने तोड़ा दरवाजा तो थे 4 कुत्ते, कोई मालिक के शव पर, कोई उसके नीचे बैठा देखता रहा

3 जुलाई 2019

मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
Meerut

मेरठ में जमकर बखेड़ा, सीओ और इंस्पेक्टर से हाथापाई, पुलिस ने किया लाठीचार्ज, देखें तस्वीरें

1 जुलाई 2019

gurugram murder and suicide
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम सामूहिक हत्याकांड में सबसे बड़ा खुलासा, वैज्ञानिक की पीठ पर मिले ‘खूनी पंजे’ के निशान

4 जुलाई 2019

प्रिया सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

घर पर अकेली थी बीडीएस की छात्रा, घर पहुंचे फूफा ने अंदर झांका तो नजारा देख रह गए सन्न

14 जून 2019

सातवीं मंजिल से गिरकर कारोबारी की पत्नी की मौत
सातवीं मंजिल से गिरकर कारोबारी की पत्नी की मौत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हर्षिता की मौत में साजिश की आशंका, सुबूत मिटाती दिखी सास
हर्षिता की मौत में साजिश की आशंका, सुबूत मिटाती दिखी सास - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सातवीं मंजिल से गिरकर कारोबारी की पत्नी की मौत
सातवीं मंजिल से गिरकर कारोबारी की पत्नी की मौत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सातवीं मंजिल से गिरकर कारोबारी की पत्नी की मौत
सातवीं मंजिल से गिरकर कारोबारी की पत्नी की मौत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सातवीं मंजिल से गिरकर कारोबारी की पत्नी की मौत
सातवीं मंजिल से गिरकर कारोबारी की पत्नी की मौत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

मास्क पहनकर पहुंचे नए बलिए के कंटेस्टेंट्स, शुक्रवार को उठेगा पर्दा

नच बलिए का सीजन 9 जल्दी ही शुरू होने वाला है। शो का ये सीजन बाकियों से बेहद अलग होने वाला है। इस शो को इस बार सलमान खान प्रोड्यूस कर रहे हैं।

13 जुलाई 2019

watch business news in a click including interest rate and World Bank MD 1:10

विश्व बैंक की नई एमडी से लेकर सस्ते ब्याज दर तक, यह हैं उद्योग जगत की बड़ी खबरें

13 जुलाई 2019

पहलवानी 1:30

93 साल की उम्र में ये शख्स करता है पहलवानी, सिखाता है कुश्ती के दांव पेंच

13 जुलाई 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:06

जेसीबी का नागिन डांस, बॉलीवुड गाने पर जवानों की परेड समेत तीन वायरल वीडियो

13 जुलाई 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:30

350 एकदिवसीय मैचों में इतनी बार रनआउट हो चुके हैं महेंद्र सिंह धोनी

13 जुलाई 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited