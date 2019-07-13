कारोबारी की पत्नी हर्षिता की मौत का मामला, बिहार का एक बड़ा नेता आरोपियों की कर रहा पैरवी

{"_id":"5d29b7668ebc3e6d0b74cad0","slug":"case-of-businessman-wife-died-in-kanpur-city","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0930\u094d\u0937\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e, \u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092a\u0948\u0930\u0935\u0940","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
सातवीं मंजिल से गिरकर कारोबारी की पत्नी की मौत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
हर्षिता की मौत में साजिश की आशंका, सुबूत मिटाती दिखी सास
