छत पर गई थी किशोरी ताे पड़ोसी ने पकड़, कर द‌िया रेप

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Wed, 31 Jan 2018 08:46 PM IST
17 year old girl raped in Farrukhabad
1 of 4
यूपी के फर्रुखाबाद में एक पड़ाेसी ने देर रात छत पर क‌िशाेरी काे अकेला देकर उसे दबाेच ल‌िया। उसके चीखने ‌च‌िल्लाने पर युवक ने मुंह में कपड़ा ठूस कर रेप क‌र द‌िया। गायब हाेने पर जब घर वालाें ने उसे ढूंढना शुरु क‌िया ताे वह छत पर म‌िली। 

 
rape rape news up rape news rape news up

