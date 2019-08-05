शहर चुनें

कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 हटाने पर लोगों ने मनाया जश्न, गूंजे भारत माता के जयकारे, मिठाई बांटी

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 05 Aug 2019 03:07 PM IST
कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 हटाने पर लोगों ने मनाया जश्न
कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 हटाने पर लोगों ने मनाया जश्न - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कश्मीर मसले पर एतिहासिक फैसला आने के बाद यूपी के कानपुर समेत आसपास के शहरों में जश्न का माहौल है। सोमवार को राज्यसभा में कश्मीर आरक्षण संशोधन बिल पेश होते ही लोग सड़कों पर निकल आए।
कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 हटाने पर लोगों ने मनाया जश्न
कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 हटाने पर लोगों ने मनाया जश्न - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 हटाने पर लोगों ने मनाया जश्न
कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 हटाने पर लोगों ने मनाया जश्न - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 हटाने पर लोगों ने मनाया जश्न
कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 हटाने पर लोगों ने मनाया जश्न - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 हटाने पर लोगों ने मनाया जश्न
कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 हटाने पर लोगों ने मनाया जश्न - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 हटाने पर लोगों ने मनाया जश्न
कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 हटाने पर लोगों ने मनाया जश्न - फोटो : अमर उजाला
