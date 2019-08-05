कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 हटाने पर लोगों ने मनाया जश्न, गूंजे भारत माता के जयकारे, मिठाई बांटी

{"_id":"5d47f6f78ebc3e6cad334f16","slug":"celebration-over-decision-on-article-370-in-jammu-kashmir","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u091a\u094d\u091b\u0947\u0926 370 \u0939\u091f\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928, \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u092f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0947, \u092e\u093f\u0920\u093e\u0908 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u091f\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 हटाने पर लोगों ने मनाया जश्न
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
