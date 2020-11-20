शहर चुनें
बच्चों के साथ यौन शोषण के मामले में सीबीआई ने चित्रकूट में फिर डाला डेरा, तीन नए जेई से की पूछताछ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 20 Nov 2020 10:32 PM IST
आरोपी जेई रामभवन को ले जाती पुलिस
1 of 5
आरोपी जेई रामभवन को ले जाती पुलिस - फोटो : amar ujala
40 की उम्र में 50 से अधिक बच्चों के साथ यौन उत्पीड़न के मामले में पकड़े गए सिंचाई विभाग के जेई के खिलाफ सबूत एकत्र करने के लिए सीबीआई की टीम शुक्रवार की शाम फिर मुख्यालय पहुंची है। सिंचाई विभाग के अधिकारियों समेत तीन नए आए जेई से भी पूछताछ की।

 
city & states kanpur uttar pradesh cbi team kanpur news up news chitrakoot news banda news banda court accused je cbi reached chitrakoot

आरोपी जेई रामभवन को ले जाती पुलिस
आरोपी जेई रामभवन को ले जाती पुलिस - फोटो : amar ujala
जेई के आवास पर नोटिस चस्पा
जेई के आवास पर नोटिस चस्पा - फोटो : अमर उझाला
यौन उत्पीड़न के आरोपी जेई को पकड़ने का मामला
यौन उत्पीड़न के आरोपी जेई को पकड़ने का मामला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी जेई
आरोपी जेई - फोटो : amar ujala
जानकारी देते जेई शशि कांत
जानकारी देते जेई शशि कांत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
