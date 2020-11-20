बच्चों के साथ यौन शोषण के मामले में सीबीआई ने चित्रकूट में फिर डाला डेरा, तीन नए जेई से की पूछताछ

{"_id":"5fb7ec798ebc3e9bb2208266","slug":"cbi-resides-in-chitrakoot-in-case-of-sexual-exploitation-of-children-three-new-je-questioned","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092f\u094c\u0928 \u0936\u094b\u0937\u0923 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0940\u092c\u0940\u0906\u0908 \u0928\u0947 \u091a\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0942\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0921\u0947\u0930\u093e, \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0928\u090f \u091c\u0947\u0908 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0924\u093e\u091b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आरोपी जेई रामभवन को ले जाती पुलिस
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5fb7ec798ebc3e9bb2208266","slug":"cbi-resides-in-chitrakoot-in-case-of-sexual-exploitation-of-children-three-new-je-questioned","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092f\u094c\u0928 \u0936\u094b\u0937\u0923 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0940\u092c\u0940\u0906\u0908 \u0928\u0947 \u091a\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0942\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0921\u0947\u0930\u093e, \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0928\u090f \u091c\u0947\u0908 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0924\u093e\u091b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जेई के आवास पर नोटिस चस्पा
- फोटो : अमर उझाला
{"_id":"5fb7ec798ebc3e9bb2208266","slug":"cbi-resides-in-chitrakoot-in-case-of-sexual-exploitation-of-children-three-new-je-questioned","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092f\u094c\u0928 \u0936\u094b\u0937\u0923 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0940\u092c\u0940\u0906\u0908 \u0928\u0947 \u091a\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0942\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0921\u0947\u0930\u093e, \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0928\u090f \u091c\u0947\u0908 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0924\u093e\u091b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यौन उत्पीड़न के आरोपी जेई को पकड़ने का मामला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fb7ec798ebc3e9bb2208266","slug":"cbi-resides-in-chitrakoot-in-case-of-sexual-exploitation-of-children-three-new-je-questioned","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092f\u094c\u0928 \u0936\u094b\u0937\u0923 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0940\u092c\u0940\u0906\u0908 \u0928\u0947 \u091a\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0942\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0921\u0947\u0930\u093e, \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0928\u090f \u091c\u0947\u0908 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0924\u093e\u091b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आरोपी जेई
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5fb7ec798ebc3e9bb2208266","slug":"cbi-resides-in-chitrakoot-in-case-of-sexual-exploitation-of-children-three-new-je-questioned","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092f\u094c\u0928 \u0936\u094b\u0937\u0923 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0940\u092c\u0940\u0906\u0908 \u0928\u0947 \u091a\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0942\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0921\u0947\u0930\u093e, \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0928\u090f \u091c\u0947\u0908 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0924\u093e\u091b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जानकारी देते जेई शशि कांत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला