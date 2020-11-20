सीबीआई ने कोर्ट से मांगी बच्चों के योन शोषण के आरोपी जेई की रिमांड तो जानिए क्या बोला वो...

{"_id":"5fb6cf4b8ebc3e9b8505828c","slug":"cbi-asks-court-to-remand-je-accused-of-child-abuse-know-what-he-said","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0940\u0906\u0908 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u094b\u0928 \u0936\u094b\u0937\u0923 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u091c\u0947\u0908 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u0924\u094b \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0935\u094b...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आरोपी जेई रामभवन को ले जाती पुलिस
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5fb6cf4b8ebc3e9b8505828c","slug":"cbi-asks-court-to-remand-je-accused-of-child-abuse-know-what-he-said","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0940\u0906\u0908 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u094b\u0928 \u0936\u094b\u0937\u0923 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u091c\u0947\u0908 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u0924\u094b \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0935\u094b...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आरोपी को कोर्ट लेकर पहुंची सीबीआई की टीम
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5fb6cf4b8ebc3e9b8505828c","slug":"cbi-asks-court-to-remand-je-accused-of-child-abuse-know-what-he-said","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0940\u0906\u0908 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u094b\u0928 \u0936\u094b\u0937\u0923 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u091c\u0947\u0908 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u0924\u094b \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0935\u094b...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आरोपी को कोर्ट लेकर पहुंची सीबीआई की टीम
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5fb6cf4b8ebc3e9b8505828c","slug":"cbi-asks-court-to-remand-je-accused-of-child-abuse-know-what-he-said","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0940\u0906\u0908 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u094b\u0928 \u0936\u094b\u0937\u0923 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u091c\u0947\u0908 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u0924\u094b \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0935\u094b...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आरोपी जेई
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5fb6cf4b8ebc3e9b8505828c","slug":"cbi-asks-court-to-remand-je-accused-of-child-abuse-know-what-he-said","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0940\u0906\u0908 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u094b\u0928 \u0936\u094b\u0937\u0923 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u091c\u0947\u0908 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u0924\u094b \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0935\u094b...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अवर अभियंता रामभवन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला