CBI asks court to remand JE accused of child abuse, know what he said ...?

सीबीआई ने कोर्ट से मांगी बच्चों के योन शोषण के आरोपी जेई की रिमांड तो जानिए क्या बोला वो...

Updated Fri, 20 Nov 2020 11:32 AM IST
आरोपी जेई रामभवन को ले जाती पुलिस
1 of 5
आरोपी जेई रामभवन को ले जाती पुलिस - फोटो : amar ujala
सीबीआई द्वारा दी गई रिमांड अर्जी पर आरोपी जूनियर इंजीनियर रामभवन ने अपने अधिवक्ता के जरिये विशेष न्यायाधीश (पॉक्सो एक्ट) अदालत में दी गई आपत्ति में कहा कि सीबीआई द्वारा पांच दिन का रिमांड मांगना सरासर गलत है। सीबीआई ने रिमांड अर्जी में उससे बरामद सामग्री का जिक्र किया है।
आरोपी जेई रामभवन को ले जाती पुलिस
आरोपी जेई रामभवन को ले जाती पुलिस - फोटो : amar ujala
आरोपी को कोर्ट लेकर पहुंची सीबीआई की टीम
आरोपी को कोर्ट लेकर पहुंची सीबीआई की टीम - फोटो : amar ujala
आरोपी को कोर्ट लेकर पहुंची सीबीआई की टीम
आरोपी को कोर्ट लेकर पहुंची सीबीआई की टीम - फोटो : amar ujala
आरोपी जेई
आरोपी जेई - फोटो : amar ujala
अवर अभियंता रामभवन
अवर अभियंता रामभवन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
