शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Brutally beaten pregnant woman

चिल्लाती रही 'गर्भवती हूं मत मारो' लेकिन पेट पर लात घूसों से हमला करने वालों को रहम न आया

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Sat, 17 Mar 2018 06:02 PM IST
डेमाे पिक
1 of 4
यूपी के औरेया जिले में एक महिला की दर्दभरी दास्तां सुनकर हर किसी की आंख नम हो गई। वह पेट में पल रहे एक मासूम की जान की दुहाई देती रही लेकिन किसी ने उसकी एक न सुनी। जानें क्या है पूरा मामला...


 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
pregnant woman crime domestic violence

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

theft
Lucknow

घर में घुसे चोरों ने कहा- मां जी, हम गलत तो कर रहे हैं पर आपको ज्यादा परेशान नहीं करेंगे

17 मार्च 2018

mohammed shami
Delhi NCR

PICS: शमी की वाइफ हसीन जहां का बड़ा यू टर्न, कहा मैंने नहीं लगाया ये आरोप

17 मार्च 2018

kejriwal
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल के माफीनामे के बाद दिल्ली में लगे पोस्टर- 'मैं एक झूठा मुख्यमंत्री हूं' 

17 मार्च 2018

congress planery session
Delhi NCR

PICS: कांग्रेस महाअधिवेशन में सोनिया ने दिया ऐसा भाषण, सारी हिचकिचाहट छोड़ राहुल ने लगाया मां को गले

17 मार्च 2018

अभिनेत्री उदिता गोस्वामी
Lucknow

लखनऊ पहुंचीं ये फिल्म अभिनेत्री, मचाया खूब धमाल, देखें तस्वीरें

17 मार्च 2018

Bollywood Actress kangana ranaut bungalow name Kartikeya Nivas
Shimla

बॉलीवुड क्वीन कंगना ने क्या रखा अपने बंगले का नाम, जानना नहीं चाहेंगे

17 मार्च 2018

More in City & states

bank
Lucknow

बैंक में खाता है तो जरूर पढ़ लें ये खबर, नहीं तो हो जाएगी देर

17 मार्च 2018

चंडीगढ़ में एडमिशन
Chandigarh

सरकारी नौकरी पाने का सुनहरा मौका, खुशखबरी पढ़ें तैयारी करें, कहीं मौका न छूट जाए

17 मार्च 2018

Bevin Attri participating in Mister Global Teen at Thailand
Shimla

आपका एक वोट बेविन को दिलाएगा मिस्टर ग्लोबल टीन का ताज

17 मार्च 2018

गेट एग्जाम 2018 की ऑल इंडिया टॉपर
Chandigarh

GATE की ऑल इंडिया टॉपर ने बताया, ये फॉर्मूला अपनाकर रचा इतिहास, पाया मुकाम

17 मार्च 2018

नवरात्र विशेष
Kanpur

चैत्र नवरात्र-2018: बिना कलश पूजन के अधूरे होंगे व्रत-अनुष्ठान, इन बातों का रखें ध्यान

17 मार्च 2018

पुलिस ने शादी में डाला खलल
Chandigarh

मेहंदी रची, दुल्हन बनी...पर ऐन मौके पर हो गया कुछ ऐसा, जेल जाने से बची बारात

17 मार्च 2018

shani dev
Delhi NCR

शनिवार को करेंगे ये 10 काम तो शनिदेव कभी नहीं करेंगे परेशान, हो जाएंगे सभी कष्ट दूर

17 मार्च 2018

pregnant women
Chandigarh

पेट में पल रहा है बच्चा और उसे जन्म नहीं देना चाहती ये मां, इस वजह से हुआ है ऐसा...

17 मार्च 2018

डेमो
Lucknow

इस प्रेमी युगल ने कोतवाली में लिए सात फेरे, पुलिसकर्मी बने साक्षी

17 मार्च 2018

child rape
Chandigarh

रेप और गैंगरेप करने की सजा पर सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, कोई नहीं बताएगा, यहां जानिए

17 मार्च 2018

shani dev
Chandigarh

18 साल बाद शनिवार को अमावस्या पर शुभ योग, करेंगे ये दो उपाय, तो चमक जाएगी किस्मत

17 मार्च 2018

navratri
Chandigarh

18 साल बाद नवरात्रि पर ऐसा शुभ योग, फलदायी रहेगा एक ये काम करना, यूं करें मां की पूजा

17 मार्च 2018

jaunpur mahotsav
Varanasi

जौनपुर महोत्सवः भोजपुरी सुपरस्टार रवि किशन ने जब ली ऐसी एंट्री, झूम उठा हर शख्स

17 मार्च 2018

प्रदर्शनकारी
Lucknow

बलात्कार के आरोपी को फांसी देने की मांग पर अड़े थे, पुलिस ने प्रदर्शनकारियों से ये सुलूक किया

17 मार्च 2018

hindu new year
Lucknow

हिंदू नव वर्ष के राजा होंगे सूर्य, इन पांच राशि के लोगों पर बरसेगी विशेष कृपा

17 मार्च 2018

तीन किलो की ‘जेवीपीसी’ चलाती है एक मिनट में 900 गोलियां
Kanpur

1 मिनट में 900 गोलियां फायर, दुश्मनों के छक्के छुड़ा देगी ये स्पेशल गन

16 मार्च 2018

डेमाे पिक
डेमाे पिक
डेमाे पिक
डेमाे पिक

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.