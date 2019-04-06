शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   bjp leader statement on air strike before lok sabha elections 2019

नापाक प्रेमियों पर हमलावर हुए भाजपा नेता, बोले... ‘एयर स्ट्राइक से खाली जगह पर गेस्ट हाउस बनवाए पाक’

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 06 Apr 2019 05:32 AM IST
उत्तर प्रदेश भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष डा. महेंद्रनाथ पांडेय
उत्तर प्रदेश भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष डा. महेंद्रनाथ पांडेय - फोटो : amar ujala
भारतीय वायु सेना की ओर से पाकिस्तान पर की गई एयर स्ट्राइक का मामला शांत होने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। लोकसभा चुुनाव 2019 में एयर स्ट्राइक का मुद्दा गमार्या हुआ है। ऐसे में विपक्षियों के एयर स्ट्राइक पर सवाल उठाने की वजह से भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष महेंद्र नाथ पांडेय ने उनपर करारा हमला बोला है। 

 
उत्तर प्रदेश भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष डा. महेंद्रनाथ पांडेय
डॉ. महेंद्रनाथ पांडेय
भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष महेंद्रनाथ पांडेय व मायावती।
भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह के साथ मुख्यमंत्री योगी व प्रदेश भाजपा अध्यक्ष महेंद्रनाथ पांडेय व अन्य।
प्रदेश अध्यक्ष डॉ. महेंद्रनाथ पांडेय
