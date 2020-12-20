शहर चुनें
बिकरू कांड: गैंगस्टर जय बाजपेई के तीनों भाइयों को हाईकोर्ट से जमानत, तीन माह से जेल में थे बंद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 20 Dec 2020 03:38 PM IST
विकास दुबे कांड: शहीद डीएसपी देवेंद्र मिश्रा, जय बाजपेई
1 of 5
विकास दुबे कांड: शहीद डीएसपी देवेंद्र मिश्रा, जय बाजपेई - फोटो : amar ujala
बिकरू कांड के मुख्य आरोपी विकास दुबे के खजांची जय बाजपेई के भाइयों अजय कांत, रजयकांत व शोभित बाजपेई को हाईकोर्ट से जमानत मिल गई है। जमानतें दाखिल करने के बाद शोभित जेल से रिहा भी हो गया है, जबकि अजय व रजय अभी जेल में ही हैं।

 
