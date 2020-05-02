यूपी: क्वारंटीन को साजिश बता लोगों को भड़काया, पुलिस-मेडिकल टीम पर हमले की जांच में हुआ बड़ा खुलासा

{"_id":"5eac7f728ebc3e903106510b","slug":"big-disclosure-in-the-investigation-of-the-attack-on-the-police-medical-team","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0915\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0902\u091f\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0936 \u092c\u0924\u093e \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938-\u092e\u0947\u0921\u093f\u0915\u0932 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मेडिकल और पुलिस टीम पर हमला करने वाले आरोपी
- फोटो : amar ujala
हॉटस्पॉट इलाके में स्वास्थ्य टीम व पुलिसकर्मियों पर पथराव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पथराव के बाद गलियों में पड़े पत्थर
- फोटो : amar ujala
पथराव के बाद तैनात की गई पुलिस
- फोटो : amar ujala
गलियों में छुपी थी भीड़
- फोटो : amar ujala