शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   big disclosure in the investigation of the attack on the police-medical team

यूपी: क्वारंटीन को साजिश बता लोगों को भड़काया, पुलिस-मेडिकल टीम पर हमले की जांच में हुआ बड़ा खुलासा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 02 May 2020 01:58 AM IST
मेडिकल और पुलिस टीम पर हमला करने वाले आरोपी
1 of 5
मेडिकल और पुलिस टीम पर हमला करने वाले आरोपी - फोटो : amar ujala
उत्तर प्रदेश के कानपुर में बजरिया के मुस्लिम बहुल इलाके जुगियाना में मेडिकल और पुलिस टीम पर हमला करने की साजिश सप्ताह भर रची गई। इसका सूत्रधार कर्नलगंज निवासी एक शातिर अपराधी है। उसी ने क्वारंटीन को साजिश बता लोगों को भड़काया।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
Crack करें एयरफोर्स X & Y ग्रुप , सिर्फ Rs. 2999 में | अभी रजिस्टर करें क्योंकि जल्द ही फीस बढ़ जाएगी
Click here
विज्ञापन
kanpur corona update kanpur corona kanpur corona cases kanpur coronavirus kanpur corona news today kanpur corona hotspot list kanpur corona positive case kanpur corona patient budget

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Coronavirus in Uttarakhand : For Family members Doctors Doing corona patient treatment in punjab and new york
Dehradun

#LadengeCoronaSe: किसान पिता के दोनों बेटे ही नहीं बहू भी दिन-रात कर रहीं कोरोना मरीजों की सेवा

2 मई 2020

हॉटस्पॉट इलाके में स्वास्थ्य टीम व पुलिसकर्मियों पर पथराव
Kanpur

पुलिस-मेडिकल टीम को घेर पत्थर बरसाने वालों पर होगी एनएसए और गैंगस्टर की कार्रवाई, सीसीटीवी से पहचान

2 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
पुलिस ने कराया मृतक का अंतिम संस्कार
Agra

पिता के शव के पास रो रही थी इकलौती दिव्यांग बेटी, पुलिस बनी मददगार, कराया अंतिम संस्कार

2 मई 2020

जयपुर से बिहार जाने के लिए निकले मजदूर
Agra

लॉकडाउन में सड़कों पर गुजर गया मजदूर दिवस, 'कोरोना काल' में श्रमिकों की दर्दभरी कहानी

2 मई 2020

शनि साढ़े साती और ढैय्या से बचने के लिए शनि धाम कोकिलावन में कराएं तेल अभिषेक
Astrology Services

शनि साढ़े साती और ढैय्या से बचने के लिए शनि धाम कोकिलावन में कराएं तेल अभिषेक
prayagraj news
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज में लूकरगंज, सैदाबाद पुराना बाजार और कोरांव का करबालपुर गांव हाट स्पॉट घोषित

2 मई 2020

lockdown in pratapgarh
Pratapgarh

pratapgarh: कोरोना के बीच घर में पढ़ी गई रमजान के पहले जुमे की नमाज

2 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

लॉकडाउन में साफ हुई हवा
Kanpur

लॉकडाउन में प्रदूषण घटा, अप्रैल में नहीं सता पाई उमस वाली गर्मी, न्यूनतम तापमान पांच डिग्री कम

2 मई 2020

corona in pratapgarh
Pratapgarh

CoronaVirus: बरहूपुर समेत आठ गांव सील, 553 लोगों की हुई थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग 

1 मई 2020

एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
विज्ञापन
himachal Lockdown: धर्मशाला में क्षेत्र को सैनिटाइज करते कर्मी
Himachal Pradesh

Lockdown in HP: ग्रीन और ऑरेंज जोन में सभी जिले, मिल सकती है ये छूट

1 मई 2020

Ramgarh taal
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर वासियों को लॉकडाउन का मिला ये खास फायदा, बदल गई शहर की सूरत

1 मई 2020

शनि साढ़े साती और ढैय्या से बचने के लिए शनि धाम कोकिलावन में कराएं तेल अभिषेक
Astrology Services

शनि साढ़े साती और ढैय्या से बचने के लिए शनि धाम कोकिलावन में कराएं तेल अभिषेक
कोरोना वायरस
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज में आर्किटेक्ट इंजीनियर सहित चार नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले, गैर प्रांत से आए हैं तीन

1 मई 2020

Coronavirus in Uttarakhand : Dehradun Boy Varun make song with 50 singers voice, michael jackson record will broke
Dehradun

#LadengeCoronaSe: दून के बेटे के गीत को अमिताभ समेत 50 गायकों ने दी आवाज, टूटेगा माइकल जैक्सन का रिकॉर्ड

1 मई 2020

गोरखपुर में मौसम ने बदली करवट।
Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur Weather: गोरखपुर में मौसम ने बदली करवट, झमाझम बारिश के साथ आसमान में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, देखें तस्वीरें

1 मई 2020

French family
Gorakhpur

यूपी के इस गांव में फंसा है फ्रांस का परिवार, तस्वीरों में देखें ऐसे गुजार रहे दिन

1 मई 2020

labour day
Gorakhpur

Labour day: मजदूरों पर सबसे ज्यादा पड़ी है कोरोना की मार, दूसरों के रहमोकरम पर जी रहे अब जिंदगी

1 मई 2020

पथराव के बाद तैनात की गई पुलिस
Kanpur

यूपी: पुलिस और मेडिकल टीम पर पथराव करने वाले 10 हमलावर भेजे गए अस्थायी जेल, 14 दिन रहेंगे क्वारंटीन

1 मई 2020

सोशल मीडिया में जमकर वायरल हुआ
Almora

ऋषि कपूर के निधन के बाद वायरल हुआ ये वीडियो, क्या था उनसे नाता और कौन है ये लड़का?

1 मई 2020

कोरोना वायरस।
Gorakhpur

सही तरीके से नहीं लगाया मास्क तो हो सकते हैं कोरोना संक्रमण के शिकार, डॉक्टर दे रहे हैं ये सलाह

1 मई 2020

मोर्टार शेल
Jammu

पाक गोलाबारी: रोजा भी न खोल पाया गुलफराज, भूखा-प्यासा ही रुखसत हो गया

1 मई 2020

कानपुर लॉकडाउन
Kanpur

lockdown in kanpur: कनपुरियों का दुस्साहस, कोरोना से मौत का भी खौफ नहीं, लॉकडाउन को बनाया खिलवाड़, देखें तस्वीरें

1 मई 2020

अभिनेता ऋषि कपूर
Meerut

चाचा की शादी में खूब नाचे थे ऋषि कपूर, मेरठ से है गहरा नाता, कुछ अनसुने किस्से

1 मई 2020

लेबर डे
Jammu

मजदूर दिवस पर श्रमिकों को सरकार का तोहफा, मिलेंगे दो हजार रुपये, बस करना होगा ये काम

1 मई 2020

मेडिकल और पुलिस टीम पर हमला करने वाले आरोपी
मेडिकल और पुलिस टीम पर हमला करने वाले आरोपी - फोटो : amar ujala
हॉटस्पॉट इलाके में स्वास्थ्य टीम व पुलिसकर्मियों पर पथराव
हॉटस्पॉट इलाके में स्वास्थ्य टीम व पुलिसकर्मियों पर पथराव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पथराव के बाद गलियों में पड़े पत्थर
पथराव के बाद गलियों में पड़े पत्थर - फोटो : amar ujala
पथराव के बाद तैनात की गई पुलिस
पथराव के बाद तैनात की गई पुलिस - फोटो : amar ujala
गलियों में छुपी थी भीड़
गलियों में छुपी थी भीड़ - फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
AU Epaper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited