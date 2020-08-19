शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Etawah ›   ARTO broker hijacks bus from Agra

इटावा: एआरटीओ के दलाल ने की आगरा से बस हाईजैक, बरलई के ढाबे के पास हुई बरामद, इसलिए रचा पूरा खेल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, इटावा, Updated Wed, 19 Aug 2020 08:57 PM IST
बस हाईजैक मामला
1 of 5
बस हाईजैक मामला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गुरुग्राम से 34 सवारियां लेकर निकली डबलडेकर बस को कब्जा करने के लिए एआरटीओ के दलाल प्रदीप गुप्ता उर्फ गुड्डा ने आगरा से हाईजैक कर लिया। बुधवार को खाली बस बलरई के एक ढाबे के पास खड़ी मिली। गुड्डा को पकड़ने के लिए दोनों जिलों की पुलिस जगह-जगह दबिश दे रही है।
बस हाईजैक मामला
बस हाईजैक मामला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बस हाईजैक मामला
बस हाईजैक मामला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बस हाईजैक मामला
बस हाईजैक मामला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बस हाईजैक मामला
बस हाईजैक मामला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बस हाईजैक मामला
बस हाईजैक मामला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
