विकास दुबे का एक और भाई गिरफ्तार, पुलिस से लूटी गई एके-47 और इंसास राइफल घर से हुई बरामद

{"_id":"5f0d3b9b8ebc3e63c62b7414","slug":"another-brother-of-vikas-dubey-arrested-ak-47-and-insas-rifle-recovered-from-home","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u090f\u0915\u0947-47 \u0914\u0930 \u0907\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0938 \u0930\u093e\u0907\u092b\u0932 \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
kanpur encounter news
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f0d3b9b8ebc3e63c62b7414","slug":"another-brother-of-vikas-dubey-arrested-ak-47-and-insas-rifle-recovered-from-home","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u090f\u0915\u0947-47 \u0914\u0930 \u0907\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0938 \u0930\u093e\u0907\u092b\u0932 \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
kanpur encounter
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f0d3b9b8ebc3e63c62b7414","slug":"another-brother-of-vikas-dubey-arrested-ak-47-and-insas-rifle-recovered-from-home","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u090f\u0915\u0947-47 \u0914\u0930 \u0907\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0938 \u0930\u093e\u0907\u092b\u0932 \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Kanpur encounter
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f0d3b9b8ebc3e63c62b7414","slug":"another-brother-of-vikas-dubey-arrested-ak-47-and-insas-rifle-recovered-from-home","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u090f\u0915\u0947-47 \u0914\u0930 \u0907\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0938 \u0930\u093e\u0907\u092b\u0932 \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Kanpur encounter
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f0d3b9b8ebc3e63c62b7414","slug":"another-brother-of-vikas-dubey-arrested-ak-47-and-insas-rifle-recovered-from-home","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u090f\u0915\u0947-47 \u0914\u0930 \u0907\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0938 \u0930\u093e\u0907\u092b\u0932 \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
kanpur encounter
- फोटो : amar ujala