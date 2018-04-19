बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
प्राचीन सभ्यताओं और अजब-गजब मंदिरों के लिए जाना जाता है ऐतिहासिक महानगर का ये इलाका
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 19 Apr 2018 03:39 PM IST
देश के ऐतिहासिक महानगरों में शामिल कानपुर का घाटमपुर इलाका प्राचीन सभ्यताओं और अजब-गजब मंदिरों के लिए जाना जाता है। यहां चंदेल वंशीय राजाओें द्वारा बनवाया गया लाखौरी ईटों का शिव मंदिर भी है। सबसे ज्यादा आकर्षक का केंद्र मानसूनी पत्थरों से बना जगन्नाथ मंदिर है।
तो आइये जानते हैं घाटमपुर और भीतरगांव के कुछ ऐतिहासिक मंदिरों के बारे में...
