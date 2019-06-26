शहर चुनें

अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति सम्मान समारोह में मेडल व प्रशस्ति पत्र पाकर झूमे मेधावी

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Wed, 26 Jun 2019 04:49 PM IST
फतेहपुर में अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति सम्मान समारोह
1 of 5
फतेहपुर में अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति सम्मान समारोह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फतेहपुर जिले में अमर उजाला ने अपने सामाजिक सरोकारों में बुधवार को जिले के शिक्षा मेधावियों का सम्मान किया। यूपी बोर्ड, सीबीएसई, आईसीएसई बोर्ड की हाईस्कूल व इंटर की परीक्षा में मेधा का लोहा मनवाने वाले कुल पचास छात्र-छात्राओं को भविष्य ज्योति मेडल व प्रशस्ति पत्र दिया गया। जो छात्र-छात्राएं नहीं आ सके, उनके अभिभावकों ने यह सम्मान प्राप्त किया। 

चिल्ड्रेन पब्लिक सीनियर सेकंड्री स्कूल(सीपीएस) चित्रांश नगर के हॉल में सुबह 11 बजे भविष्य ज्योति सम्मान-2019 का कार्यक्रम शुरू हुआ। डीएम संजीव सिंह, एसपी रमेश और डीआईओएस महेंद्र प्रताप सिंह ने मां सरस्वती की प्रतिमा पर फूल चढ़ाकर व दीप जलाकर कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ किया। चिल्ड्रेन पब्लिक स्कूल के छात्र-छात्राओं ने सरस्वती वंदना व स्वागत गीत प्रस्तुत किया। स्कूल प्रबंधक सुनील श्रीवास्तव, संजय श्रीवास्तव, प्रधानचार्य प्रिया व्यास, वाइस प्रिंसिपल तबस्सुम सिद्दीकी ने अतिथियों को बुके भेंटकर उनका स्वागत किया। समारोह में डीएम ने कहा कि यह बड़े गर्व का समय है।
event in fatehpur amar ujala event bhavishya jyoti samman up news bhavishya jyoti samman event in fatehpur amar ujala bhavishya jyoti samman 2019 bhavishya jyoti samman 2019 amar ujala अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति सम्मान 2019
फतेहपुर में अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति सम्मान समारोह
फतेहपुर में अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति सम्मान समारोह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फतेहपुर में अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति सम्मान समारोह
फतेहपुर में अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति सम्मान समारोह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फतेहपुर में अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति सम्मान समारोह
फतेहपुर में अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति सम्मान समारोह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फतेहपुर में अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति सम्मान समारोह
फतेहपुर में अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति सम्मान समारोह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फतेहपुर में अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति सम्मान समारोह
फतेहपुर में अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति सम्मान समारोह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
