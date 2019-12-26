यूपी: कानपुर सहित आसपास के 13 जिलों में जुमे पर अलर्ट, चप्पे-चप्पे पर पुलिस, सेना भी सक्रिय

{"_id":"5e04ca358ebc3e87cd194160","slug":"alert-on-13-districts-including-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u0906\u0938\u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 13 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902\u00a0\u091c\u0941\u092e\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0932\u0930\u094d\u091f, \u091a\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0947-\u091a\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938, \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0938\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जुमे पर अलर्ट, चप्पे-चप्पे पर पुलिस, सेना भी सक्रिय
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
500 दरोगा, 100 इंस्पेक्टर, दो हजार कांस्टेबल रहेंगे मुस्तैद
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरएएफ, आईटीबीपी, एसएसबी, पीएसी के जवान भी तैनात
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जालौन व उन्नाव से भी बुलाया गया पुलिस बल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
संवेदनशील इलाकों की निगरानी आज ड्रोन से भी होगी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला