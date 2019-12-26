शहर चुनें

यूपी: कानपुर सहित आसपास के 13 जिलों में जुमे पर अलर्ट, चप्पे-चप्पे पर पुलिस, सेना भी सक्रिय

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 26 Dec 2019 08:37 PM IST
जुमे पर अलर्ट, चप्पे-चप्पे पर पुलिस, सेना भी सक्रिय
जुमे पर अलर्ट, चप्पे-चप्पे पर पुलिस, सेना भी सक्रिय - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर सहित आपासस के 13 जिलों में जुमे पर शहर में विशेष सतर्कता बरती जाएगी। अलर्ट जारी कर दिया गया है। शहर और आसपास के जिलों के संवेदनशील इलाकों में पुलिस के साथ-साथ आरएएफ, आईटीबीपी, एसएसबी और पीएसी के जवान भी तैनात कर दिए गए हैं।

 
जुमे पर अलर्ट, चप्पे-चप्पे पर पुलिस, सेना भी सक्रिय
जुमे पर अलर्ट, चप्पे-चप्पे पर पुलिस, सेना भी सक्रिय - फोटो : अमर उजाला
500 दरोगा, 100 इंस्पेक्टर, दो हजार कांस्टेबल रहेंगे मुस्तैद
500 दरोगा, 100 इंस्पेक्टर, दो हजार कांस्टेबल रहेंगे मुस्तैद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरएएफ, आईटीबीपी, एसएसबी, पीएसी के जवान भी तैनात
आरएएफ, आईटीबीपी, एसएसबी, पीएसी के जवान भी तैनात - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जालौन व उन्नाव से भी बुलाया गया पुलिस बल
जालौन व उन्नाव से भी बुलाया गया पुलिस बल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
संवेदनशील इलाकों की निगरानी आज ड्रोन से भी होगी
संवेदनशील इलाकों की निगरानी आज ड्रोन से भी होगी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
