अखिलेश के साथ दिवाली मनाने पहुंची डिंपल नए अवतार में आईं नजर, पैरों में महावर हाथों में दिखी मेहंदी

{"_id":"5db73fa28ebc3e93d33e8561","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-diwali-celebration-with-dimple-yadav","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u0921\u093f\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u0928\u090f \u0905\u0935\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u0928\u091c\u0930, \u092a\u0948\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0935\u0930 \u0939\u093e\u0925\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u0902\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अखिलेश के साथ दिवाली मनाने पहुंची डिंपल
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5db73fa28ebc3e93d33e8561","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-diwali-celebration-with-dimple-yadav","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u0921\u093f\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u0928\u090f \u0905\u0935\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u0928\u091c\u0930, \u092a\u0948\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0935\u0930 \u0939\u093e\u0925\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u0902\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अखिलेश के साथ दिवाली मनाने पहुंची डिंपल
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5db73fa28ebc3e93d33e8561","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-diwali-celebration-with-dimple-yadav","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u0921\u093f\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u0928\u090f \u0905\u0935\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u0928\u091c\u0930, \u092a\u0948\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0935\u0930 \u0939\u093e\u0925\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u0902\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अखिलेश के साथ दिवाली मनाने पहुंची डिंपल
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5db73fa28ebc3e93d33e8561","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-diwali-celebration-with-dimple-yadav","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u0921\u093f\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u0928\u090f \u0905\u0935\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u0928\u091c\u0930, \u092a\u0948\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0935\u0930 \u0939\u093e\u0925\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u0902\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अखिलेश के साथ डिंपल
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5db73fa28ebc3e93d33e8561","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-diwali-celebration-with-dimple-yadav","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u0921\u093f\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u0928\u090f \u0905\u0935\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u0928\u091c\u0930, \u092a\u0948\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0935\u0930 \u0939\u093e\u0925\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u0902\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सपा अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव
- फोटो : amar ujala