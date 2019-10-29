शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   akhilesh yadav diwali celebration with dimple yadav

अखिलेश के साथ दिवाली मनाने पहुंची डिंपल नए अवतार में आईं नजर, पैरों में महावर हाथों में दिखी मेहंदी

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 29 Oct 2019 04:59 AM IST
अखिलेश के साथ दिवाली मनाने पहुंची डिंपल
1 of 5
अखिलेश के साथ दिवाली मनाने पहुंची डिंपल - फोटो : amar ujala
अखिलेश यादव के साथ दिवाली मनाने इटावा पहुंची डिंपल यादव एकदम अलग अवतार में नजर आई इस दौरान उन्होंने पैरों में महावर और हाथों में मेहंदी लगा रखी थी। उन्होंने जनता के बीच जाकर लोगों को दिवाली की बधाइयां दी। आपको बताते चलें अखिलेश यादव आपने पूरे परिवार के साथ दीवाली मनाने के लिए सैफई पहुंचे थे।











 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
Crack करें SSC 2019 with Safalta Class,(अमर उजाला की नई पहल) अपने शहर में मुफ्त काउंसलिंग के लिए यहां रजिस्ट्रेशन करें।
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
up news news in up hindi news news in hindi akhilesh yadav akhilesh yadav diwali
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

कुलदीप सेंगर
Kanpur

भाई को मुखाग्नि के बाद रोने लगे सेंगर, कहा- मैं निर्दोष 'जिऊंगा तुम्हारे लिए मरूंगा तुम्हारे लिए'

29 अक्टूबर 2019

भाई की चिता को आग लगते ही फूट फूट कर रोए कुलदीप
Kanpur

भाई की चिता को आग लगते ही साक्षी महाराज के कंधे पर सिर रख फूट-फूटकर रोए कुलदीप सेंगर, फिर कही ये बात

29 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
Safalta Class

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
PM Modi reaches Pathankot air base
Amritsar

हेलीकॉप्टर अपाचे देखने पठानकोट एयरबेस पहुंचे पीएम मोदी, सैनिकों के लिए कही बड़ी बात

29 अक्टूबर 2019

गिरिराज परिक्रमा करते श्रद्धालु
Agra

गोवर्धन पूजा: ब्रज में उमड़ा आस्था का सैलाब, गिरिराज परिक्रमा मार्ग पर हरिनाम संकीर्तन की गूंज

29 अक्टूबर 2019

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा और घर बैठें पाएं प्रसाद : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा और घर बैठें पाएं प्रसाद : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
बटेश्वर पशु मेले में विदेशी पर्यटक
Agra

अंग्रेजों को भा रहा उत्तर भारत का प्रमुख पशु मेला, बोले- दुनिया में ऐसा मेला कहीं नहीं देखा

29 अक्टूबर 2019

गिरिराज जी
Agra

तस्वीरें: गोवर्धन पूजा को उमड़ा श्रद्घालुओं का सैलाब, दूध-दही की मटकी से लगाया आराध्य को भोग

29 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Bhai Dooj 2019 shubh muhurat and timing for tilak
Dehradun

भैया दूज 2019: बहनें इस शुभ मुहूर्त में करें भाई को तिलक, मिलेगी दीर्घायु और सुख-समृद्धि

28 अक्टूबर 2019

डिंपल यादव के साथ अखिलेश यादव
Etawah

अखिलेश ने कुछ इस अंदाज में मनाई दिवाली, डिंपल भी बच्चों के साथ आईं नजर

28 अक्टूबर 2019

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
Safalta Class

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
विज्ञापन
Stone pelting fair in Dhami Shimla Himachal Pradesh for goddess kali
Himachal Pradesh

लोगों ने जमकर बरसाए एक दूसरे पर पत्थर, हिमांशु के खून से हुआ भद्रकाली का तिलक

28 अक्टूबर 2019

Riots like Condition in roorkee after firing Stone pelting and Ruckus between two communities
Dehradun

आतिशबाजी को लेकर दो समुदायों के लोगों में खूनी संघर्ष, मारपीट और पथराव में कई घायल, तस्वीरें...

28 अक्टूबर 2019

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा और घर बैठें पाएं प्रसाद : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा और घर बैठें पाएं प्रसाद : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
चित्रकूट में लगा गधों का मेला
Chitrakoot

देश का ऐतिहासिक गधा मेला, 11 लाख में शाहरुख और 10 लाख में बिका सलमान

28 अक्टूबर 2019

kangana ranaut celebrate eco friendly diwali in Manali Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh

कंगना ने मनाली में मनाई इको फ्रेंडली दिवाली, सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की फोटो

28 अक्टूबर 2019

गंगोत्री धाम के कपाट बंद
Dehradun

मां गंगा के जयकारों के साथ बंद हुए गंगोत्री धाम के कपाट, उमड़ा आस्था का सैलाब, तस्वीरें...

28 अक्टूबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

मोटापा कम करने के बारे में सोच रहे हैं तो अपनाएं ये नुस्खा, कुछ दिन में कम हो जाएगा वजन

28 अक्टूबर 2019

पंचतत्व में विलीन हुए कमल शर्मा
Chandigarh

तस्वीरें: पंचतत्व में विलीन हुए पंजाब के पूर्व भाजपा अध्यक्ष कमल शर्मा, बेटे और बेटी ने दी मुखाग्नि

28 अक्टूबर 2019

Delhi NCR air quality remains very poor after Diwali but AQI better than last 3 years
Delhi NCR

दिवाली के बाद 'बहुत खराब' हुई दिल्ली-एनसीआर की हवा, लेकिन तीन सालों में सबसे बेहतर

28 अक्टूबर 2019

बटेश्वर के यमुना घाटों पर मनाया गया दीपोत्सव
Agra

अटल जी के बटेश्वर में दिखा अयोध्या सा अद्भुत नजारा, 21 हजार दीयों से जगमगा उठे यमुना घाट

28 अक्टूबर 2019

रंग बिरंगी रोशनी से नहाया कीर्ति मंदिर
Agra

Diwali 2019: दिवाली पर रोशनी से जगमगा उठी कृष्ण नगरी, मंदिरों में बिखरी अलौलिक आभा

28 अक्टूबर 2019

विधायक कुलदीप के भाई मनोज की मौत
Kanpur

भाई मनोज की मौत पर विधायक कुलदीप सेंगर व छोटे भाई को मिली पैरोल, दुष्कर्म कांड में था आरोपी

28 अक्टूबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Uttar Pradesh

तस्वीरें: दीपों की रोशनी में अवध बन गई काशी, आतिशबाजी से सतरंगी हुआ आसमान

28 अक्टूबर 2019

दिवाली पर दियों से की रोशनी
Kanpur

दीपों और लाइटों से जगमग हुआ शहर, धूम धड़ाका और हर्षोल्लास के साथ मनाई गई दिवाली

27 अक्टूबर 2019

पीएम मोदी ने सेना के जवानो संग मनाई दिवाली
Jammu

देश के वीर सपूतों संग प्रधानमंत्री ने मनाई दिवाली, देखिए ये मनमोहक तस्वीरें

27 अक्टूबर 2019

अखिलेश के साथ दिवाली मनाने पहुंची डिंपल
अखिलेश के साथ दिवाली मनाने पहुंची डिंपल - फोटो : amar ujala
अखिलेश के साथ दिवाली मनाने पहुंची डिंपल
अखिलेश के साथ दिवाली मनाने पहुंची डिंपल - फोटो : amar ujala
अखिलेश के साथ दिवाली मनाने पहुंची डिंपल
अखिलेश के साथ दिवाली मनाने पहुंची डिंपल - फोटो : amar ujala
अखिलेश के साथ डिंपल
अखिलेश के साथ डिंपल - फोटो : amar ujala
सपा अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव
सपा अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव - फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

सूरत के स्वामीनारायण मंदिर में 3500 तरह का श्रद्धालुओं ने लगाया भोग

गुजराती नव वर्ष और गोवर्धन पूजा के मौके पर सोमवार को सूरत के स्वामीनारायण मंदिर में श्रद्धालुओं ने भगवान को 3500 तरह के भोग लगाए।

28 अक्टूबर 2019

CONCEPT 4:08

जो चाय है आज हर घर की खास, गलती से हुआ था उसका आविष्कार

28 अक्टूबर 2019

बगदादी 2:19

बगदादी रिसर्च स्कॉलर और स्टार फुटबॉलर से कैसे बना आतंकी संगठन का सरगना

28 अक्टूबर 2019

पीएम मोदी 1:25

यूरोपीय डेलिगेशन से मिले प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी

28 अक्टूबर 2019

बगदादी 1:57

खूंखार बगदादी का कायर की तरह अंत, देखिए कैसे हुआ ऑपरेशन

28 अक्टूबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited