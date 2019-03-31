शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   akhilesh yadav and mulayam singh reached etawah lok sabha election 2019

चरम पर सियासी चालः अपने गढ़ पहुंचे अखिलेश-मुलायम, शिवपाल का नाम सुनते ही ये बोले सपा सुप्रीमों

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 31 Mar 2019 09:43 PM IST
अखिलेश यादव
1 of 5
अखिलेश यादव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सपा बसपा गठबंधन प्रत्याशी के तौर पर मैनपुरी लोकसभा सीट से चुनाव लड़ रहे मुलायम सिंह यादव सोमवार को नामांकन पत्र दाखिल करेंगे। रविवार शाम सपा संरक्षक मुलायम व पूर्व सीएम अखिलेश यादव, सांसद डिंपल यादव रविवार को इटावा जिले पहुंचे। मुलायम सिंह यादव सीधे नगर स्थित आवास पर आए, जबकि अखिलेश यादव सैफई में रुके हैं। सोमवार को परिवार के अन्य सदस्यों के साथ मुलायम सिंह यादव मैनपुरी जाकर अपना पर्चा दाखिल करेंगे।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
akhilesh yadav mulayam singh lok sabha election 2019 lok sabha election election 2019 akhilesh mulayam shivpal yadav mayawati bjp yogi modi
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
lok sabha chunav 2019 में किस सीट पर बदले समीकरण, कहां है दल बदल की सुगबुगाहट, राहुल गाँधी से नरेंद्र मोदी तक रैलियों का रेला, बयानों की बाढ़, मुद्दों की पड़ताल, चुनाव से जुड़े हर अपडेट के लिए पड़ते रहे amarujala election news
विज्ञापन

Recommended

उपमुख्यमंत्री डॉ. दिनेश शर्मा
Kanpur

पिछले चुनाव में हाथी से अंडा जन्मा था, गली-गली में शोर है चौकीदार श्योर है- दिनेश शर्मा

31 मार्च 2019

हाथों में गेहूं का गट्ठर उठाएं हेमा मालिनी
Agra

हेमा मालिनी ने तेज धूप में खेतों में जाकर मांगे वोट, लोगों को याद आ गई शोले की 'बसंती'

31 मार्च 2019

बिहार बोर्ड की कक्षा 12वीं का रिजल्ट जानने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें.
परीक्षा परिणाम

बिहार बोर्ड की कक्षा 12वीं का रिजल्ट जानने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें.
रुद्रपुर में बवाल
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: जिस वजह से रुद्रपुर में बने थे दंगे जैसे हालात, वायरल वीडियो में उसे लेकर हुआ बड़ा खुलासा

31 मार्च 2019

रुद्रपुर में मैं भी चौकीदार कार्यक्रम
Dehradun

'मैं भी चौकीदार' कार्यक्रम में अपनी ही पार्टी के नेताओं को भाजपा नेता ने बताया 'फिलर', बोले...

31 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
पूजा पाल
Kanpur

सपा प्रत्याशी पूजा पाल ने कार्यकर्ताओं से कहा- खून बहा दूंगी, इन्हें लगा 17850 रुपये का चूना

31 मार्च 2019

किराएदारों का सत्यापन
Dehradun

घर के बाहर अचानक पैरामिलिट्री फोर्स देख सहम गए लोग, लेकिन किराएदार रखें है तो जरूर पढ़ें यह खबर...

31 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

love couple murder
Delhi NCR

प्रेमी युगल मर्डर केस में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, प्यार को ठुकराने पर एएसआई ने की थी हत्या

31 मार्च 2019

श्रीकांत शर्मा ने कांग्रेस पर किया वार
Kanpur

सियासी वारः प्रियंका की अयोध्या यात्रा पर श्रीकांत ने कही बड़ी बात, राहुल-सोनिया को बताया घोटालेबाज

31 मार्च 2019

बिहार बोर्ड की कक्षा 12वीं का रिजल्ट जानने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें.
परीक्षा परिणाम

बिहार बोर्ड की कक्षा 12वीं का रिजल्ट जानने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें.
विज्ञापन
riots like condition in rudrapur uttarakhand
Dehradun

देर रात उत्तराखंड के रुद्रपुर में हुए दंगे जैसे हालात, निकली तलवारें, ये हैं घटना की प्रमुख बातें

30 मार्च 2019

Major Leetul Gogoi was limelight tying man in front of jeep to save from stone pelters in trouble
Jammu

इस मामले को लेकर चर्चा में आए थे मेजर गोगोई, उस वक्त मिला था सम्मान अब होगा डिमोशन

31 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
कार्यकर्ताओं को संबोधित करती हुईं जयाप्रदा
Moradabad

पांच साल बाद रामपुर पहुंचीं जयाप्रदा, भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं को किया संबोधित, बोलीं- मैं भी चौकीदार

31 मार्च 2019

मायावती (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

मायावती को इस सीट पर दो फूलों की वजह से करना पड़ा था हार का सामना, राजनीतिक गलियारों में चर्चा आज भी

31 मार्च 2019

देहरादून में मैं भी चौकीदार कार्यक्रम
Dehradun

पीएम मोदी को सुनने पहुंचे हजारों 'चौकीदार', संवाद सुनकर लगाए मोदी-मोदी के नारे, तस्वीरें... 

31 मार्च 2019

नीता अंबानी
Chandigarh

ईशा और आकाश की शादी के बाद गोल्डन टेंपल आईं नीता अंबानी, अंदाज ऐसा देखते ही रह जाएंगे

31 मार्च 2019

नामांकन के लिए जाते शिवपाल सिंह यादव
Agra

करोड़पति शिवपाल करते हैं खेतीबाड़ी, पत्नी पेट्रोल पंप और राइस मिल की डायरेक्टर

31 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
Etawah

राजनीति के इस घराने ने जब बदले ठिकाने, मुलायम-शिवपाल और अखिलेश-डिंपल की चुनावी कहानी

31 मार्च 2019

केदारनाथ में बर्फ
Dehradun

केदारनाथ धाम में बर्फ के 'पहाड़' को काटकर ऐसे बनाया जा रहा रास्ता, तस्वीरें देखिए...

31 मार्च 2019

gas pipe leakage cylinder blast big fire in khatima
Dehradun

गैस पाइप लीकेज के बाद सिलिंडर फटने से लगी आग, आधा दर्जन झोपड़ियां खाक, तस्वीरें...

31 मार्च 2019

max accident in uttarakhand almora
Dehradun

उत्तराखंडः यात्रियों से भरी मैक्स हुई हादसे का शिकार, 14 लोग घायल, दो की हालत गंभीर

31 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Dehradun

काम की बातः म्यूचुअल फंड में निवेश करने की सोच रहे हैं तो जान लीजिए ये जरूरी बदलाव

31 मार्च 2019

कार्यक्रम के दौरान शबाना आजमी और जावेद अख्तर
Dehradun

बुराई के खिलाफ बोलने पर देशद्रोही करार दे दिया जाता है : शबाना आजमी

31 मार्च 2019

कोकसर में पड़ी बर्फ का नजारा।
Shimla

15 फीट बर्फ में पांच लोगों ने पैदल पार किया रोहतांग दर्रा

31 मार्च 2019

अखिलेश यादव
अखिलेश यादव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अखिलेश यादव
अखिलेश यादव
अखिलेश यादव
अखिलेश यादव
अखिलेश यादव
अखिलेश यादव
अखिलेश यादव
अखिलेश यादव
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.