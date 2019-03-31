{"_id":"5ca0e485bdec2256d212ad47","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-and-mulayam-singh-reached-etawah-lok-sabha-election-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0930\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0938\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0932\u0903 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0917\u0922\u093c \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936-\u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e, \u0936\u093f\u0935\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947\u00a0\u0938\u092a\u093e \u0938\u0941\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092e\u094b\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अखिलेश यादव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला