सियासी वारः प्रियंका की अयोध्या यात्रा पर श्रीकांत ने कही बड़ी बात, राहुल-सोनिया को बताया घोटालेबाज

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 31 Mar 2019 07:20 PM IST
श्रीकांत शर्मा ने कांग्रेस पर किया वार
श्रीकांत शर्मा ने कांग्रेस पर किया वार
लोकसभा चुनाव में युवाओं की भागेदारी बढ़ाने के लिए रविवार को प्रदेश के ऊर्जा मंत्री श्रीकांत शर्मा ने कानपुर के युवा कार्यकर्ताओं में जोश भरा। उन्होंने कहा कि केंद्र और प्रदेश सरकार की योजनाओं को लाभ जिन लोगों को मिल रहा है, उनसे मिलकर एक बार फिर से मोदी सरकार को केंद्र लाने का प्रयास युवा कार्यकर्ताओं को करना है। समय अधिक नहीं है, हर घर तक अपनी पहुंच बनानी है।
श्रीकांत शर्मा ने कांग्रेस पर किया वार
