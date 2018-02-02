अपना शहर चुनें

यूपी के इस शहर में फैली है 'एड्स की दहशत', जानिए कैसे 56 लोगों में फैला ये रोग

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 02:36 PM IST
AIDS 56 cases in Unnao district
1 of 4
यूपी के उन्नाव जिले के बांगरमऊ में एक साल के अंदर एचआईवी के 56 मामले सामने आने के बाद स्वास्थ्य विभाग में हड़कंप है। इस बीमारी से आशंकित लोगों को आईसीटीसी सेंटर पहुंचने की सलाह दी है। साथ ही एचआईवी जागरूकता के लिए अभियान भी चलेगा।


 
