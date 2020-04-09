शहर चुनें

लॉकडाउन का 16वां दिन: आदेशों की उड़ रही धज्जियां, नहीं पुलिस का खौफ, कानपुर के आसपास के जिलों का हाल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 09 Apr 2020 12:14 PM IST
लॉकडाउन का 16वां दिन
1 of 7
लॉकडाउन का 16वां दिन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लॉकडाउन के 16वें दिन कानपुर के आसपास के जिलों उन्नाव, औरैया, फर्रुखाबाद, कन्नौज, महोबा, बांदा, हमीरपुर, उरई में सुबह से दुकानों और सड़कों पर भीड़ दिखाई दी। यहां लॉकडाउन का कोई असर नहीं दिखा। बेखौफ होकर लोग लॉकडाउन की धज्जियां उड़ाते नजर आए। 

 
up news lockdown news coronavirus coronavirus news lockdown in kanpur

