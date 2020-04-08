शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   15th day of lockdown, see the condition of Kanpur

पूर्ण लॉकडाउन: आदेशों की उड़ रही धज्जियां, तस्वीरों में देखें कानपुर का हाल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Wed, 08 Apr 2020 10:22 AM IST
लॉकडाउन का 15वां दिन
लॉकडाउन का 15वां दिन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पूर्ण लॉकडाउन के बावजूद कानपुर में आदेशों की धज्जियां उड़ी। कई क्षेत्रों में चोरी-छिपे दुकान खुलीं तो सड़कों पर वाहनों की संख्या भी ज्यादा रही। शहर के चौराहों पर तैनात पुलिस लोगों को समझाती नजर आई। 

कल्याणपुर आवास विकास 3 में चोरी-छिपे दुकान में सामान बिकता दिखा। वहीं दुकानें भी खुली। यहां दूध बेचने के बहाने राशन की दुकानें खुलीं। 
 
up news lockdown news coronavirus coronavirus news lockdown in kanpur

लॉकडाउन का 15वां दिन
लॉकडाउन का 15वां दिन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
