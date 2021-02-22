शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Jaunpur ›   one arrested in encounter with jaunpur ambedkar nagar two district police

यूपी: दो जिलों की पुलिस के साथ बदमाशों की मुठभेड़, एक गिरफ्तार, दूसरा फरार

geetarjun gautam
अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, जौनपुर Published by: गीतार्जुन गौतम
Updated Mon, 22 Feb 2021 04:49 PM IST
घायल बदमाश।
1 of 5
घायल बदमाश। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के जौनपुर जिले में अंबेडकर नगर और जौनपुर जिले की पुलिस ने मुठभेड़ में एक बदमाश को गिरफ्तार किया है। मुठभेड़ में घायल हुए बदमाश को जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया है। वहीं, एक बदमाश फरार होने में सफल भी रहा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states jaunpur jaunpur police encounter police encounter

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

छात्रों का धरना प्रदर्शन
Varanasi

बीएचयू खुला और मेन गेट पर छात्रों का धरना भी शुरू, यूनिवर्सिटी को पूरी तरह से खोलने की मांग

22 फरवरी 2021

जींद में किसान ने खड़ी फसल जोत दी।
Chandigarh

राकेश टिकैत के बयान के बाद किसान ने खड़ी फसल जोत दी, बोला- आग लगाते तो प्रदूषण होता

22 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
लॉ की पढ़ाई कर राजनीति में अपना परचम लहराने वाले राजनेता
Safalta

लॉ की पढ़ाई कर राजनीति में अपना परचम लहराने वाले राजनेता
कासगंज कांड: मुठभेड़ में मारा गया मोती सिंह
Agra

कासगंज सिपाही कांड: पुलिस को अब शराब माफिया मोती के दो इनामी भाइयों की तलाश

22 फरवरी 2021

Gorakhpur metro
Gorakhpur

UP Budget 2021: 4589 करोड़ से गोरखपुर में दौड़ेगी तीन बोगियों वाली मेट्रो, यहां देखें पूरा रूट मैप

22 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
घायल बदमाश।
घायल बदमाश। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
jaunpur police encounter
jaunpur police encounter - फोटो : jaunpur police encounter
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X