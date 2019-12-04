शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   vishva hindu parishad ram baraat nepal to ayodhya, grand welcome in Gorakhpur

अयोध्या जा रही राम बरात का गोरखपुर में भव्य स्वागत, राम धुन पर नाचे सैकड़ों बराती

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, गोरखपुर।, Updated Wed, 04 Dec 2019 09:17 PM IST
नेपाल से आई राम बारात का स्वागत करते शहरवासी
1 of 5
नेपाल से आई राम बारात का स्वागत करते शहरवासी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नेपाल के जनकपुर से अयोध्या जा रही राम बरात का गोरखपुर जिले में पहुंचने पर कोनी मोड़ एवं कालेसर फोरलेन पर ऐतिहासिक स्वागत किया गया। विश्व हिंदू परिषद गोरखपुर महानगर के कार्यकर्ताओं ने प्रांत संयोजक दुर्गेश त्रिपाठी के नेतृत्व में राम बरात का स्वागत किया। उत्साहित कार्यकर्ताओं ने पटाखे फोड़े, बैंड बाजे पर जमकर नाचे। कार्यकर्ता राम धुन पर नाच रहे थे। उसके बाद कार्यकर्ताओं ने भगवान राम दरबार की भव्य आरती की। राम के बरात में भगवान श्री राम लक्ष्मण सीता जी के साथ एक भव्य रथ में बैठे हुए थे और जिसके साथ सैकड़ों की संख्या में बराती चल रहे थे। कालेश्वर में स्वागत के दौरान ब राशियों को भोजन एवं जलपान कराया गया।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
जानें कैसा रहेगा आपका आने वाला साल, जानिये विश्वप्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्य से
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
ram barat ayodhya vishva hindu parishad gorakhpur news nepal news ayodhya news uttar pradesh news
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

अपराजिता संवाद में विचार व्यक्त करतीं काशी की बेटियां
Varanasi

अपराजिता संवाद में नारी शक्ति ने कहा,जल्द से जल्द सजा मिले, सख्ती से लागू हो कानून

4 दिसंबर 2019

अतिरिक्त सूचनाधिकारी के साथ कार्यालय जाते सीबीआई अधिकारी
Chitrakoot

खनन घोटाला: मौरंग के पट्टों में रिपोर्ट देने वाले लेखपाल व रिटायर्ड वन दरोगा से फिर हुई पूछताछ

4 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
आईटी क्षेत्र में अमर उजाला वेब सर्विसेज प्रा. लि. (AUW) की नई पहल
IT Event AUW

आईटी क्षेत्र में अमर उजाला वेब सर्विसेज प्रा. लि. (AUW) की नई पहल
सोलंगनाला में पर्यटक
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल: इतने दिन में बहाल होगा रोहतांग दर्रा, बर्फ के दीदार को मनाली में उमड़े सैलानी

4 दिसंबर 2019

अमर उजाला ने परखी महिला सुरक्षा की हकीकत व पुलिस की सक्रियता
Gorakhpur

#KabTakNirbhaya: यूपी 112 तो ठीक, 1090 पर भरोसा मुश्किल, अमर उजाला ने परखी हकीकत

4 दिसंबर 2019

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Astrology Services

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
मृतक सिपाही की फाइल फोटो व घायल पत्नी
Kanpur

सिपाही ने 10 नींद की गोली व चूहे मारने की दवा खाकर की खुदकुशी, शव देख पत्नी छत से कूदी

4 दिसंबर 2019

आईएएस बी. चंद्रकला
Hamirpur

अवैध खनन मामले में एक बार फिर घिरीं IAS बी. चंद्रकला, इस बार आरटीआई कार्यकर्ता ने खोली पोल

4 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

आईएएस बी. चंद्रकला
Hamirpur

मौरंग खनन माफियाओं की रहनुमा बन चुकी थीं आईएएस बी. चंद्रकला, जांच में परत दर परत हो रहे खुलासे

4 दिसंबर 2019

योगी आदित्यनाथ और जयराम ठाकुर के राजनीतिक करियर में गजब का संयोग
Gorakhpur

यूपी के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ और हिमाचल के मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर में गजब का संयोग

4 दिसंबर 2019

आईटी क्षेत्र में अमर उजाला वेब सर्विसेज प्रा. लि. (AUW) की नई पहल
IT Event AUW

आईटी क्षेत्र में अमर उजाला वेब सर्विसेज प्रा. लि. (AUW) की नई पहल
विज्ञापन
चित्रकूट में पुलिस सहायता केंद्र में दुष्कर्म के बाद हत्या कर फेंकी गई युवती की लाश
Kanpur

हैदराबाद कांड के बाद चित्रकूट में हैवानियत, दुष्कर्म के बाद युवती के सिर में 2 गोलियां मार फेंकी लाश

4 दिसंबर 2019

स्थानीय लोगों के साथ बिग बी
Himachal Pradesh

मनाली की हसीन वादियों के कायल हुए बिग बी, मुंबई लौटने से पहले ग्रामीणों से इस विषय पर की चर्चा

4 दिसंबर 2019

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Astrology Services

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
इटावा पहुंचे डीजीपी ओपी सिंह
Etawah

जांच में ज्यादा दिन कैद नहीं रहेगा राज, हर रेंज में बनाई जाएंगी फोरेंसिक लैब- डीजीपी ओपी सिंह

4 दिसंबर 2019

ghaziabad murder suicide case who is sanjana died with gulshan family some say she married gulshan
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबादः कौन है गुलशन-परमीना के साथ आत्महत्या करने वाली संजना, कोई कह रहा पत्नी, कोई महिला मित्र

4 दिसंबर 2019

रवि किशन, रीवा किशन
Gorakhpur

बेटी के लिए संसद छोड़ मुंबई पहुंचे रवि किशन, पिता के नक्शेकदम पर चली रीवा के बारे में जानें सबकुछ

4 दिसंबर 2019

क्यों सीएम योगी का इतना लाडला है कालू डॉगी?
Gorakhpur

क्यों सीएम योगी का इतना लाडला है कालू डॉगी? हर बार गोरखपुर आते ही करते हैं बहुत प्यार

4 दिसंबर 2019

कार में बैठने पर सीएम ने दरवाजा बंद करते हुए सीट बेल्ट बांध कर ट्रैफिक नियमों का पालन किया
Deoria

200 मीटर तक भी कार में गए योगी आदित्यनाथ, सीट बेल्ट बांधना नहीं भूले सीएम

4 दिसंबर 2019

Congress protest against Onion and Shrine Board in Uttarakhand assembly winter session 2019
Dehradun

प्याज की माला पहन विधानसभा पहुंचे कांग्रेसी, श्राइन बोर्ड के विरोध में धरने पर बैठे तीर्थ-पुरोहित, तस्वीरें...

4 दिसंबर 2019

murder
Meerut

चार साल के अब्दुल्ला की हत्या के मामले में पुलिस की बड़ी लापरवाही, जागती तो बच सकती थी मासूम की जान

4 दिसंबर 2019

शहीद जवान
Jammu

बैरी बर्फीला तूफानः देश की सेवा करते हुए भारत माता के इन चार सपूतों ने दी शहादत

4 दिसंबर 2019

रेलवे कॉलोनियों में चल रही बैंड बाजे व जिम की दुकानें
Lucknow

‘अवैध कारोबार’ का अड्डा बनती जा रहीं रेलवे कॉलोनियां, इस तरह हो रहा इस्तेमाल, ... पर रेलवे प्रशासन मौन

4 दिसंबर 2019

दुर्वेश का फाइल फोटो
Agra

दोस्ती का दर्दनाक अंतः युवती से संबंध में आई थी दरार, हत्या के बाद खून से सने थे दोस्त के हाथ

4 दिसंबर 2019

गुलशन के परिवार का हुआ अंतिम संस्कार
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबादः कारोबारी गुलशन की अंतिम इच्छा रह गई अधूरी, मैनेजर संजना है वजह

4 दिसंबर 2019

ghaziabad murder and suicide why gulshan wife breaks all relation with maternal home
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबादः जानिए क्यों गुलशन की पत्नी ने खत्म किया था मायके से रिश्ता, भाई की मौत पर भी नहीं गई

4 दिसंबर 2019

नेपाल से आई राम बारात का स्वागत करते शहरवासी
नेपाल से आई राम बारात का स्वागत करते शहरवासी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नेपाल से आई राम बारात का स्वागत करते शहरवासी
नेपाल से आई राम बारात का स्वागत करते शहरवासी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नेपाल से आई राम बारात का स्वागत करते शहरवासी
नेपाल से आई राम बारात का स्वागत करते शहरवासी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नेपाल से आई राम बारात का स्वागत करते शहरवासी
नेपाल से आई राम बारात का स्वागत करते शहरवासी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नेपाल से आई राम बारात का स्वागत करते शहरवासी
नेपाल से आई राम बारात का स्वागत करते शहरवासी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

कानपुर में प्याज पर राजनीति, कांग्रेसियों ने चौराहे पर 20 रुपये किलो बेचा प्याज

कानपुर में प्याज पर राजनीति गरमाई। कांग्रेसियों ने चौराहे पर 20 रुपये किलो बेचा प्याज। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट

4 दिसंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:39

'YRF' ने रखी फिल्म 'पानीपत' की स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग, शामिल हुए कई दिग्गज

4 दिसंबर 2019

बंदर 1:05

हरिद्वार में बंदर ने लिया कुत्ते के बच्चे को गोद, देखिए ममता की अनोखी मिसाल

4 दिसंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:03

मुंबई में नजर आया बॉलीवुड सितारों का खास अंदाज, फिटनेस से लेकर फेम तक हर फील्ड में आगे

4 दिसंबर 2019

सब कुशल मंगल 2:14

'सब कुशल मंगल' में दिखेंगे अक्षय खन्ना, फिल्म का ट्रेलर रिलीज

4 दिसंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited