Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur

#KabTakNirbhaya: यूपी 112 तो ठीक, 1090 पर भरोसा मुश्किल, अमर उजाला ने परखी हकीकत

अमर उजाला टीम, गोरखपुर, Updated Wed, 04 Dec 2019 07:36 AM IST
अमर उजाला ने परखी महिला सुरक्षा की हकीकत व पुलिस की सक्रियता
अमर उजाला ने परखी महिला सुरक्षा की हकीकत व पुलिस की सक्रियता - फोटो : rajesh kumar
महिला सुरक्षा के प्रति पुलिस की चुस्ती गोरखपुर में काफी हद तक बेहतर मिली है। हैदराबाद में महिला पशु चिकित्सक के साथ हुई घटना के बाद सोमवार देररात शहर की कुछ सड़कों पर सुरक्षा व पुलिस की सतर्कता की पड़ताल की गई। देखकर खुशी मिली कि शहर की बेटियां यहां तो महफूज हैं। हां, एक टीस रात से ही मन में चुभने लगी।

पड़ताल के वक्त जब सुनसान सड़क पर युवती अकेली खड़ी थी तो आने जाने वाली गाड़ियों में बैठे लोगों की नजरें ऐसे घूर रही थीं कि मानों.....। तब लगा कि पुलिस का डर नहीं होता तो घूरती निगाहें क्या करतीं? सोच कर लगा कि उनके घर में भी अपना परिवार होगा, अगर उनके साथ कुछ ऐसा हो तो न जाने क्या करने पर आमादा हो जाएं, तो दूसरों के घर की बेटियों को आखिर अपना समझना में क्या परहेज। काश! पुलिस की ये तत्परता हमेशा बनी रहे। खैर, रात की पड़ताल कुछ यूं थी।
hyderabad vet case kab tak nirbhaya amarujala reality check woman security gorakhpur police
अमर उजाला ने परखी महिला सुरक्षा की हकीकत व पुलिस की सक्रियता - फोटो : rajesh kumar
अमर उजाला ने परखी महिला सुरक्षा की हकीकत व पुलिस की सक्रियता
अमर उजाला ने परखी महिला सुरक्षा की हकीकत व पुलिस की सक्रियता
अमर उजाला ने परखी महिला सुरक्षा की हकीकत व पुलिस की सक्रियता
अमर उजाला ने परखी महिला सुरक्षा की हकीकत व पुलिस की सक्रियता
