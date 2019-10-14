शहर चुनें

क्यों मनाया जाता है करवाचौथ, क्या है इस व्रत की विधि, पढ़ें इसके बारे में सबकुछ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गोरखपुर, Updated Mon, 14 Oct 2019 01:05 PM IST
करवा चौथ
करवा चौथ
अखंड सुहाग के लिए रखा जाने वाले करवाचौथ का व्रत इस बार 17 अक्तूबर को मनाया जाएगा। इस दिन सुहागिनें दिन भर भूखी-प्यासी रहकर अपने पति की लंबी उम्र की कामना करतीं हैं। यही नहीं, कुंवारी लड़कियां भी मनवांछित वर के लिए निर्जला व्रत रखती हैं। पूरे विधि-विधान से माता पार्वती और भगवान गणेश की पूजा-अर्चना करने के बाद करवा चौथ की कथा सुनी जाती है। फिर रात के समय चंद्रमा को अर्घ्य देने के बाद ही यह व्रत संपन्न होता है।

 
karva chauth karwa chauth
